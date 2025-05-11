Sun Enters Taurus After 12 Months, Know Impact on All Zodiac Signs

Effect of Sun Transit in Taurus

Aries You will need to control your speech, otherwise, family relationships may deteriorate. However, due to the transit in the house of wealth, there are possibilities of financial gains. There will be discord and tension in married life. Take care of your health.

Taurus There will be an increase in anger. There is a possibility of an old ailment resurfacing, so keep a close watch on your health symptoms. Those of this sign who are looking for jobs will have their wishes fulfilled.

Gemini This time cannot be considered very good for family life. You may have to spend on your spouse’s illness. Exercise caution while travelling. Students of this sign will achieve success. Cancer There will be an increase in reputation in family and social life. You will receive some good news from your children. Those employed have the potential for promotion and advancement. There are possibilities of buying a house, land, or vehicle from your earnings. There will be warmth in love relationships.

Leo Give up laziness and be sure to take family advice. There will be opportunities for promotion in jobs and profit in business. The unemployed may get a good job. Marriage talks may materialize for the unmarried. New love relationships will be formed.

Virgo You will also get relief from illnesses. Those of this sign must pay special attention to avoid any wrongdoing, theft, lying, or extramarital affairs, otherwise, their reputation will be tarnished quickly. Libra There is a risk of accidents and injuries from vehicles. Invested money may sink. There may be bitterness in married life. Deception may occur in love relationships. However, they should be happy to know that they may receive a significant benefit in the last seven days of this Sun transit.

Scorpio Students may achieve great success, and obstacles in marriages will be removed. Material comforts will be obtained, but the cooperation of the spouse will be essential. Sagittarius Success will be achieved in court cases. This transit cannot be considered good from a health perspective. Be mindful of outside food. Overeating can be detrimental.

Capricorn There may be disagreements with your spouse. The Sun’s transit will be better for Capricorns in terms of health. You will get relief from old ailments. Expenses incurred on illnesses will stop. Aquarius Material comforts, property, and vehicle comforts will be obtained. This is a good time to start any new work. Work can also be started in partnership. Those who want to change jobs can do so. Health-wise, the time is improving.