Sun Enters Taurus After 12 Months, Know Impact on All Zodiac Signs

According to astrology, every planet’s change of zodiac sign impacts the lives of people of all zodiac signs, either positively or negatively. Now, with the Sun’s transit into Taurus, some zodiac signs may receive immense benefits. Let’s find out which are those lucky zodiac signs.

May 11, 2025 / 05:46 pm

Patrika Desk

According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, the Sun is currently transiting through the Aries zodiac sign. It will move from Aries to Taurus at 12:20 AM on 15 May 2025.

This transit of the Sun will benefit some zodiac signs significantly. The Sun will remain in Taurus for a month, until 15 June. Six zodiac signs will be most affected by this Sun sign change. Let’s find out which one.

Effect of Sun Transit in Taurus
Aries

You will need to control your speech, otherwise, family relationships may deteriorate. However, due to the transit in the house of wealth, there are possibilities of financial gains. There will be discord and tension in married life. Take care of your health.

Taurus

There will be an increase in anger. There is a possibility of an old ailment resurfacing, so keep a close watch on your health symptoms. Those of this sign who are looking for jobs will have their wishes fulfilled.

Gemini

This time cannot be considered very good for family life. You may have to spend on your spouse’s illness. Exercise caution while travelling. Students of this sign will achieve success.

Cancer

There will be an increase in reputation in family and social life. You will receive some good news from your children. Those employed have the potential for promotion and advancement. There are possibilities of buying a house, land, or vehicle from your earnings. There will be warmth in love relationships.

Leo

Give up laziness and be sure to take family advice. There will be opportunities for promotion in jobs and profit in business. The unemployed may get a good job. Marriage talks may materialize for the unmarried. New love relationships will be formed.

Virgo

You will also get relief from illnesses. Those of this sign must pay special attention to avoid any wrongdoing, theft, lying, or extramarital affairs, otherwise, their reputation will be tarnished quickly.

Libra

There is a risk of accidents and injuries from vehicles. Invested money may sink. There may be bitterness in married life. Deception may occur in love relationships. However, they should be happy to know that they may receive a significant benefit in the last seven days of this Sun transit.

Scorpio

Students may achieve great success, and obstacles in marriages will be removed. Material comforts will be obtained, but the cooperation of the spouse will be essential.

Sagittarius

Success will be achieved in court cases. This transit cannot be considered good from a health perspective. Be mindful of outside food. Overeating can be detrimental.

Capricorn

There may be disagreements with your spouse. The Sun’s transit will be better for Capricorns in terms of health. You will get relief from old ailments. Expenses incurred on illnesses will stop.

Aquarius

Material comforts, property, and vehicle comforts will be obtained. This is a good time to start any new work. Work can also be started in partnership. Those who want to change jobs can do so. Health-wise, the time is improving.

Pisces

Disagreements between couples will be resolved, and they will be able to enjoy a happy married life again. The financial situation will improve. The time is better in terms of health. Expenses incurred on illnesses will decrease.

