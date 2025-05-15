Sun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord

Libra individuals may face deception, while ego clashes could strain relationships for several couples. However, some zodiac signs will receive the Sun’s blessings and enjoy a happy family life in the coming month. Let’s examine which couples might face discord due to the Sun’s transit and need to exercise caution.

Aries Control your speech, otherwise, family relationships will deteriorate. However, the transit in the house of wealth indicates potential financial gains. Marital discord and tension are likely. Take care of your health. Gemini This period is not considered ideal for family life. Expenses related to a spouse’s illness are anticipated. Exercise caution during travel. Students of this sign will achieve success.

Cancer Increased prestige in family and social life. Pleasant news from the children. Those employed have the potential for promotion and advancement. Opportunities to purchase property, land, or vehicles from earnings. Increased warmth in romantic relationships.

Leo Overcome laziness and seek family advice. Potential for career advancement and business profits. Unemployed individuals may find good jobs. Marriage prospects for singles. New romantic relationships may develop. Virgo Recovery from illnesses is likely. Individuals of this sign must be particularly careful to avoid wrongdoing, theft, lying, or extramarital affairs; otherwise, their reputation will quickly suffer.

Libra Risk of accidents and injuries involving vehicles. Invested money may be lost. Marital discord is possible. Deception in romantic relationships may occur. However, they should be pleased to know that they may receive significant benefits in the final seven days of this Sun transit.

Scorpio Students may achieve significant success. Obstacles to marriage will be overcome. Material comforts will be obtained, but the spouse’s cooperation will be essential. Capricorn Disagreements with a spouse are possible. The Sun’s transit will be beneficial for Capricorn’s health. Relief from chronic illnesses. Expenses related to illnesses will cease.