scriptSun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Sun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord

The transit of every planet affects a person’s life, from their socio-economic life to their family life. On 15 May 2025, the Sun, the king of planets, will transit into Taurus. This transit may increase discord and friction in the family life of nine zodiac signs. Let’s find out which signs will be adversely affected.

May 15, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

May 2025 Horoscope Family Life: The Sun, the king of planets, is the significator of status and wealth, but its transit also significantly impacts family life. The Sun is currently in Aries, but will move into Taurus on May 15th, potentially impacting the family lives of several zodiac signs.
Libra individuals may face deception, while ego clashes could strain relationships for several couples. However, some zodiac signs will receive the Sun’s blessings and enjoy a happy family life in the coming month. Let’s examine which couples might face discord due to the Sun’s transit and need to exercise caution.

Aries

Control your speech, otherwise, family relationships will deteriorate. However, the transit in the house of wealth indicates potential financial gains. Marital discord and tension are likely. Take care of your health.

Gemini

This period is not considered ideal for family life. Expenses related to a spouse’s illness are anticipated. Exercise caution during travel. Students of this sign will achieve success.

Cancer

Increased prestige in family and social life. Pleasant news from the children. Those employed have the potential for promotion and advancement. Opportunities to purchase property, land, or vehicles from earnings. Increased warmth in romantic relationships.

Leo

Overcome laziness and seek family advice. Potential for career advancement and business profits. Unemployed individuals may find good jobs. Marriage prospects for singles. New romantic relationships may develop.

Virgo

Recovery from illnesses is likely. Individuals of this sign must be particularly careful to avoid wrongdoing, theft, lying, or extramarital affairs; otherwise, their reputation will quickly suffer.

Libra

Risk of accidents and injuries involving vehicles. Invested money may be lost. Marital discord is possible. Deception in romantic relationships may occur. However, they should be pleased to know that they may receive significant benefits in the final seven days of this Sun transit.

Scorpio

Students may achieve significant success. Obstacles to marriage will be overcome. Material comforts will be obtained, but the spouse’s cooperation will be essential.

Capricorn

Disagreements with a spouse are possible. The Sun’s transit will be beneficial for Capricorn’s health. Relief from chronic illnesses. Expenses related to illnesses will cease.

Pisces

Existing marital discord will resolve, allowing couples to enjoy a happy married life again. Financial improvement. A positive time for health; expenses related to illnesses will decrease.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Sun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord - image

Sun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord

Today’s Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 15 May 2025 - image

Tarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 15 May 2025

Jupiter Transit 2025: Five Zodiac Signs to Face Disruption - image

Jupiter Transit 2025: Five Zodiac Signs to Face Disruption

Rahu Transit 2025: Four Zodiac Signs to Benefit from Rahu's Transit into Aquarius - image

Rahu Transit 2025: Four Zodiac Signs to Benefit from Rahu's Transit into Aquarius

Today’s Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on May 13th, 2025 - image

Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on May 13th, 2025

Sun Enters Taurus After 12 Months, Know Impact on All Zodiac Signs - image

Sun Enters Taurus After 12 Months, Know Impact on All Zodiac Signs

Mother’s Day Horoscope for All Signs - image

Mother’s Day Horoscope for All Signs

Tarot Predictions for 11 May 2025 - image

Tarot Predictions for 11 May 2025

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Sun Transit May 2025: These Zodiac Signs to Exercise Caution, Potential Marital Discord

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

Jaipur

Rajasthan: 10 districts marked ‘sensitive’, electric sirens to be installed, Pakistani SIMs banned in Jaisalmer

18 hours ago

Rajasthan: SMS Stadium Receives Fourth Bomb Threat, Police on High Alert

Special

Rajasthan: SMS Stadium Receives Fourth Bomb Threat, Police on High Alert

18 hours ago

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

World

Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

20 hours ago

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Sworn in as 52nd Chief Justice of India

19 hours ago

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

in 4 hours

Tarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 15 May 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 15 May 2025

12 hours ago

Jupiter Transit 2025: Five Zodiac Signs to Face Disruption

Astrology and Spirituality

Jupiter Transit 2025: Five Zodiac Signs to Face Disruption

14 hours ago

Rajeshwar Bhagwan Temple in Hosapete to Hold Three-Day Consecration Festival

Astrology and Spirituality

Rajeshwar Bhagwan Temple in Hosapete to Hold Three-Day Consecration Festival

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.