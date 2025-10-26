Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope, 27 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know the detailed tarot forecast for your zodiac sign.

Oct 26, 2025

Tarot Card Reading 27 October 2025 (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 27 October 2025: Today, 27 October 2025, is a Monday and the sixth day of the waxing phase of the Kartik month. On this auspicious day, the grace of Mahadev will shower upon people of all zodiac signs. With the deep guidance of tarot cards, find out how your day will be. Will your political ambitions be fulfilled? Will you get new opportunities for promotion in your job or for marriage? While today is financially favourable for some zodiac signs, some are advised to avoid carelessness. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma the tarot horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs, what the tarot cards are indicating regarding improving your lifestyle, investment decisions, and love relationships.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

According to tarot cards, today will be a day of fulfilling political ambitions for Aries natives. Apart from this, the day will be financially favourable. Your influence will remain in your job today. Not only this, but you will also gain significant profits in business today.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot cards indicate that today will be a day of success for Taurus natives. Also, you will find new ways to improve your lifestyle today. You will receive support from well-wishers. Profits in business will increase. There will be some disappointment in your mind.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

According to tarot cards for Gemini natives, today will be a day that brings some complications. You will face difficulties in resolving these complications due to a weak position of influence. Therefore, avoid shortcuts and tread a safe path. There are chances of success in exams and competitions.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Many issues related to your workplace may be resolved. It is not a good time for new investments; any kind of investment will not be profitable. Family relationships will remain good. You will receive support from your family members during difficult times.

Today's Leo Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot cards for Leo natives, the domestic atmosphere will be very pleasant today. Also, the time is very good for those who want financial assistance.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot cards for Virgo natives, if you are looking for a job, you may achieve success in your interview today. Avoid excessive greed for anything today. Also, it is advised that it would be best for you to avoid eating outside food today.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations for Libra natives suggest that today will be spent in a cheerful atmosphere with your family and friends, which will fill you with new energy and enthusiasm.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

According to tarot cards for Scorpio natives, today will bring opportunities for promotion. You will be able to use your intelligence to your advantage during this time.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot cards, today will bring new opportunities for marriage for unmarried Sagittarius natives. Today will be a very good day for students. Also, you will perform well today.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that today will be quite mixed for Capricorn natives in terms of marital and love relationships. Students will be able to make good use of their time.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot cards, for Aquarius natives, carelessness in love relationships today can lead to misunderstandings. Make future plans with great prudence.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot cards, today will bring good opportunities for profit in the field of livelihood for Pisces natives. Your relationships will strengthen with sweet speech. Laziness will be an obstacle in important areas.

