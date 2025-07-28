28 July 2025,

Monday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 28 July 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Let's explore the horoscope predictions for each sign from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Tarot Prediction (Image: AI)

What message does today hold for you from the mystical world of Tarot cards? Overall, today indicates progress, opportunities, and caution for many zodiac signs. Some are predicted to see profits in business, while others need to exercise wisdom and careful speech in their relationships. Many will experience financial prosperity, while some may face competition or family disagreements.

Today's Tarot horoscope highlights various aspects of your business, relationships, financial situation, and decisions. Let's see what Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma has to say about your upcoming day, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

According to Tarot cards, today will be a day of hard work for Aries. Businesspeople, in particular, may need to put in extra effort. Overall, your business will thrive. Your spouse's behaviour towards you will be favourable.

Taurus

Tarot card readings suggest that today will be excellent for financial matters. You will receive many good opportunities to earn money. Stronger romantic relationships may also develop. The stars also align for acquiring permanent property.

Gemini

Tarot card readings indicate that today is a particularly good time for Geminis involved in international trade. This period promises to be very lucky for you.

Cancer

According to Tarot cards, today will be financially very lucky for Cancers. You can earn money from various sources. Furthermore, you may also receive money that has been owed to you.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos need to be very cautious today. Disagreements with friends and relatives may arise. For now, keep your language polite and avoid harsh words.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos may face competition from rivals today. However, you will successfully overcome many difficulties using your intelligence and resourcefulness.

Libra

Tarot cards indicate that today will bring respect and honour in the workplace for Libras. You may achieve unexpected success in your professional life.

Scorpio

According to Tarot cards, Scorpios may find themselves in trouble. Avoid deceit today; otherwise, you will face negative consequences. Also, avoid rushing into any purchase of permanent property.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards suggest that today will bring mixed results for Sagittarians. It is advisable to control your speech and try not to hurt anyone with your words.

Aquarius

According to Tarot cards, today will bring new sources of income for Aquarians. Try to stay calm as much as possible. Your calm mind will help you avoid many problems. Your reputation and prestige will also increase.

Capricorn

Tarot cards indicate that today will bring the return of money for Capricorns. You may face problems from your children. Overall, this period will have mixed results. You need to control your speech.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that today will be very good for Pisces in terms of business. The business situation will be promising. You may succeed in launching a new product or service; the time is favourable for business expansion.

28 Jul 2025 10:01 am

