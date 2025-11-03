Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 3 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

On Kartik Shukla Trayodashi today, find out what the tarot cards are indicating. How will your day be in matters of love, career, and money—read the complete tarot horoscope for today from Aries to Pisces.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 3 November 2025: On November 3, 2025, during the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, when the Moon is in Pisces and the Harshan Yoga is formed with the Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, this combination brings auspicious signs for many zodiac signs. Tarot cards are offering deep messages related to luck, love, career, and financial life for this day. Let's find out how November 3, 2025, will be for you – the Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot cards, Aries natives will currently focus on matters of luck and religion. A significant change will also be observed in the field of livelihood. Your popularity will be at its peak this afternoon.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus natives will be concerned with issues like expenses today. Take care of your health today, as you may suffer from cold-natured ailments, fever, etc. Irregular eating habits should be avoided.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot card calculations, matters related to siblings and relatives will remain somewhat weak for Gemini natives today. You may also feel inclined towards a change in your career. The day will be troublesome from a health perspective.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives may face some obstacles in accumulating wealth currently. Additionally, your financial situation may remain weak today. However, you will be able to resolve problems with the help of your friends.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that Leo natives should avoid acting hastily today. You may be attracted to the opposite gender. Profitable changes may occur in business.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Virgo natives may have to work hard during this time, and after strenuous effort, business will do well. There will be compatibility in your spouse's behaviour.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, today will be very good for Libra natives in financial matters. Opportunities for earning money will increase. Simultaneously, more than one love relationship may be established. There are also prospects of acquiring immovable property.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpio natives will be engaged in foreign trade today. Also, the time is better for those working through foreign sources; this period is entirely a lucky phase for you.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that today will be financially lucky for Sagittarius natives. You may earn money through various sources today. Not only that, but you may also receive your stuck money.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives may have disagreements with friends and relatives over some matter during this period. You are advised not to let bitterness creep into your conversations with anyone.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Aquarius natives may face competition with their rivals. Also, many difficulties can be overcome with intelligence and wit today.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will receive respect and honour at their workplace today, and business will achieve success beyond expectations.

#Rashifal-2025

Tarot Horoscope 3 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Tarot Horoscope, 27 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope, October 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Tarot Horoscope, October 24, 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 10:23 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 3 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Astrology and Spirituality

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Five Divine Remedies for Prosperity and Wealth

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi remedies,
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.