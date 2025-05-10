Tarot Predictions for 11 May 2025

Learn your tarot horoscope for today from tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma. Aries Tarot card readings suggest that today will be quite favourable for Aries. You may have plans to travel. You will use a specific technique to bring about a significant change in your life, which will be beneficial for future plans.

Taurus Tarot card readings indicate that Taureans need to thoroughly scrutinise documents when entering into new deals. You may face obstacles at work today. It is also advised that you pay attention to your spouse’s concerns.

Gemini Tarot cards suggest that today will be very positive for Geminis in legal matters. Opponents will be defeated simply by witnessing your energy and actions. Full repayment of debts is also indicated. Cancer Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will see rapid changes in their lives today. If you are planning to start a new venture this week, your friends will readily offer their support.

Leo Tarot card readings suggest that Leos need to be cautious about their financial situation for the time being. It may take time to increase your income during this period. Despite a weaker financial situation, things will continue to function. Relationships will remain harmonious.

Virgo Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos will feel quite enthusiastic today. However, there will be a sense of apprehension. It is advised to control your anger, as it could worsen existing situations. Libra Tarot card readings indicate that Libras will see progress in their business according to the current situation. During this time, you may make some property-related purchases or sales. Others will be impressed by your charm today.

Scorpio Tarot card readings suggest that Scorpios need to act wisely in family matters. There may be tension in marital relationships today. Abstaining from alcohol would be beneficial. Sagittarius Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarians need to be more pragmatic. Excessive emotionality could harm you. Health problems may arise due to an unbalanced diet.

Capricorn Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns may face some unexpected delays in their jobs and businesses. Disappointment may arise due to failure in a particular task. Aquarius Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians will feel today that circumstances are slipping from their control. Everything will be in your favour. You will participate in auspicious events.