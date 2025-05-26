scriptTarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 27 May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tarot Predictions for All Zodiac Signs on 27 May 2025

Hanuman Ji’s blessings will bring a fortunate day for some zodiac signs, while others will need to remain cautious. Tarot reader Neetika Sharma reveals the horoscope from Aries to Virgo, highlighting attraction, profit, health, and cautionary signs.

May 26, 2025 / 05:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Today’s Tarot Horoscope 27 May 2025: According to Tarot cards, today is an auspicious day for some zodiac signs due to the grace of Hanuman Ji, while others will need to exercise caution. Aries will experience attraction and financial gain, while Taurus will need to focus on their health. Gemini needs to be wary of betrayal, while Leo businessmen will benefit from investments. Virgo has the potential for new plans and financial gains. Libra will find success in partnerships, and Sagittarius will achieve progress through hard work. Capricorn is likely to receive stalled funds, and Pisces students will receive good news. The worship of Hanuman Ji will be beneficial for many zodiac signs today. Learn the complete horoscope from Aries to Virgo from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

According to Tarot cards, Aries natives will experience special attraction today, drawing people towards them naturally. Your circle of contacts will expand, and there are possibilities of meeting new people. With the grace of Hanuman Ji, there are strong chances of financial gain today.

Taurus

According to Tarot card indications, today is a day for Taurus individuals to exercise some caution regarding their health. Some health issues may arise, so pay special attention to your diet and routine. Regularly reciting Hanuman Chalisa will be beneficial in improving the day.

Gemini

According to Tarot cards, today is a day for Gemini natives to be vigilant. There is a possibility of deception, even from trusted friends, so do not blindly trust anyone. This time is also not suitable for saving or accumulating wealth in financial matters. However, worshipping Hanuman Ji from Tuesday onwards will prove beneficial and protect you from negative influences.

Cancer

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancerians need to be cautious of their friends today. Because, at this time, your friends can also turn into enemies, and mental conflict will affect your decision-making ability.

Leo

According to Tarot cards, this time may be somewhat challenging for Leo businessmen and entrepreneurs. However, investments made for business progress will yield positive results in the future. Offering a Chola (clothing offering) to Hanuman Ji today will be particularly beneficial, creating possibilities for financial gain.

Virgo

Tarot cards indicate that today is auspicious for Virgo natives, with the special grace of Hanuman Ji, to start new projects. This time can prove beneficial in financial matters, and the chances of financial gains will be strong. The day will be pleasant from an economic perspective.

Libra

According to Tarot cards, this time will bring success in partnerships and collaborative efforts for Libra natives. Efforts made at the workplace will bear fruit, and job-related problems will gradually end. Daily recitation of Hanuman Ji’s aarti will be auspicious for you and remove obstacles from your path.

Scorpio

Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpios need to take extra care of their health today. You may experience health problems due to cold air or a cold. Take medication on time to prevent infection; there may be a disagreement with your father.

Sagittarius

According to Tarot cards, today can show Sagittarius natives a new direction of success through hard work. If you work hard today, the doors to progress may open. However, some money may be spent due to health reasons. Participation in social work will earn you prestige and appreciation. To enhance the auspiciousness of the day, regularly chant the Hanuman Ji mantra ॐ हं हनुमते नमः.

Capricorn

Tarot cards indicate that Capricorn natives may receive stalled funds from a distant location or abroad at this time. Financial investments will prove beneficial for you. Also, your religious faith will increase. Recite this mantra of Hanuman Ji daily — ॐ नमो भगवते आंजनेयाय महाबलाय स्वाहा — this will give you mental strength and auspicious financial results.

Aquarius

According to Tarot cards, today may be somewhat mixed for Aquarius natives from a financial perspective. Some unexpected situations may arise in financial matters. There will be some obstacles along the way, but you will successfully overcome these challenges with your composure and prudence.

Pisces

Tarot cards are giving auspicious signs for Pisces students. There is a possibility of receiving some pleasant news soon. With your prudence and discretion, you will be able to improve the situation. You will be happy with the progress of your child, who is moving towards a bright future. Worship Hanuman Ji; this will give you both wealth and intelligence.

