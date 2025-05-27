scriptJune Tarot Predictions for Aries to Virgo | Latest News | Patrika News
June Tarot Predictions for Aries to Virgo

June 2025 is about to begin. Wondering what the new month holds for you? Find out all the answers in the June 2025 Monthly Tarot Horoscope. Presented by astrologer Neetika Sharma.

May 27, 2025 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Aries

According to the Aries monthly tarot horoscope for June 2025, Aries individuals need to focus completely on their work this month. Work as hard as you can; you will surely get results. Family happiness and prosperity will be excellent this month. Students of this sign need to pay more attention to research. This time will be successful for students. Married life will be happy. You should apply a tilak of red sandalwood daily this month.

Taurus

According to the Taurus monthly tarot horoscope, you don’t need to be afraid of anything this month. The month appears weak in terms of health. You may be physically and mentally disturbed. Time will be quite favourable in terms of finances. Your pending work will be completed this month. Happiness and prosperity will remain in the home and family. The month will prove auspicious for salaried individuals. You may face some problems from the children’s side.

Gemini

According to the Gemini monthly tarot horoscope for June 2025, this month will be mixed for Gemini people. This month, you may see several inauspicious effects due to stress and anxiety. Married life will be moderate. The month will also be very favourable for your love life. Your relationship with your partner will be strong and successful. You will achieve your desired success with the advancement in your business this month. As a remedy, you should chant Sahasranama every Thursday.

Cancer

According to the June monthly Cancer tarot horoscope, June will be encouraging for Cancerians. You will not be able to achieve the expected success this month. This month will be normal in terms of wealth. It is advised that you take special care of your health; you may experience skin-related problems.
You will achieve success in competitive examinations. You will receive special love and respect from your children. However, you may have more arguments with your spouse. It is advised that you be a little mindful of your speech. As a remedy, offer perfume to Mother Lakshmi every Friday.

Leo

According to the monthly Leo tarot horoscope for June 2025, June will bring mental improvement for Leos. Due to this, you will not face any problems in making important decisions. The decisions you make will prove beneficial.
You may also benefit from ancestral property. The month will be full of progress for salaried individuals. You will receive full cooperation from your colleagues at the workplace this month. As a remedy this month, donating seven grains on Saturday will be beneficial.

Virgo

According to the Virgo tarot horoscope for June, the beginning of June will be very pleasant for Virgos. But as the month progresses, your nature may become a little irritable. It is advised that you exercise some restraint over your speech.
This month will prove auspicious for you in terms of health. Students will achieve success. Salaried people will also receive many auspicious results. As a remedy, feed fish; your financial progress will be ensured.

