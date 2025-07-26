Weekly Horoscope, July 27 – August 2, 2025, for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 27 July To 2 August 2025: According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this week brings significant opportunities for several zodiac signs. Aries individuals will have a chance to strengthen their relationships with their partners, while Taurus individuals will see progress in their work and can profit from well-considered investments. For Geminis, the stars are aligning for new beginnings, while Cancers preparing for competitive exams or interviews have a strong chance of success. Leos will experience financial stability, with potential benefits from new investments. Virgos will encounter new opportunities mid-week that will prove beneficial in the future, along with improvements in their love lives. Overall, this week will bring mixed results for some signs, but for many, it's a time of progress and strengthening relationships.
Tarot card readings suggest that this week, Aries individuals will be fully engrossed in their work. Your hard work and intelligence will help you build a strong reputation in society and the workplace. In all decisions this week, it's crucial to demonstrate practicality and prudence. Avoid making major decisions based on emotions, as this could lead to losses.
Love Life: The middle of the week will be favourable for your love life. You will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner, strengthening your bond. Small tasks at home will also be completed. This week, try to finish any pending tasks; you are sure to succeed.
According to tarot card readings, Taurus individuals need to proceed with restraint and caution this week. You may have an unexpected journey this week, so be prepared. Avoid making any major decisions without consulting others. Obstacles in the workplace will lessen, and work will gain momentum. Your hard work will pay off, and while there will be expenses, they will bring comfort and convenience. Spend time with your family and resolve old issues. Towards the end of the week, you will see progress in your work. Make investments wisely to ensure profits.
Tarot cards indicate that Geminis will work with peace and patience this week. Your eloquence and intelligence will create new opportunities in the office. The time is ripe for starting a new venture. Pending tasks will be completed. Now is the time to change your habits and maintain a positive outlook. Senior officials may be observing you, so avoid carelessness. Perform your duties with full responsibility. Your advice may be needed at home. This week, you will also enjoy good rapport with your partner.
According to tarot card readings, this week will be mixed for Cancers. You will reap the rewards of your hard work this week, but some challenges will also arise. Those preparing for competitive exams or interviews are sure to succeed. Individuals involved in art, writing, or music will impress others with their talent. New beginnings may occur at home. You will also find solace in religious activities. It is advisable to be wary of opponents. Maintain communication in relationships; this will strengthen mutual understanding.
Tarot cards suggest that this week will be about new beginnings for Leos. This week is the right time to complete your pending tasks. Towards the end of the week, you may meet old friends or relatives. Your financial situation will be strong. A new investment could prove profitable. Adopting new technology or methods in your work will be beneficial. You will also connect with new people socially who will be helpful in the future. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Remember to approach all your tasks this week with confidence; you will reap the rewards.
According to tarot card readings, the beginning of the week may be slightly confusing for Virgos. Something someone says might bother you, leading to mental stress. There may be disagreements with your partner or a family member, so maintain a calm demeanor in your conversations. Take care of your health and pay attention to your diet. Mid-week, a new opportunity may arise that will benefit you in the future. Disagreements in your love life will be resolved. You may also receive new responsibilities at work, which you will handle well.