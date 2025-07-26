Weekly Horoscope, July 27 – August 2, 2025, for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 27 July To 2 August 2025: According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, this week brings significant opportunities for several zodiac signs. Aries individuals will have a chance to strengthen their relationships with their partners, while Taurus individuals will see progress in their work and can profit from well-considered investments. For Geminis, the stars are aligning for new beginnings, while Cancers preparing for competitive exams or interviews have a strong chance of success. Leos will experience financial stability, with potential benefits from new investments. Virgos will encounter new opportunities mid-week that will prove beneficial in the future, along with improvements in their love lives. Overall, this week will bring mixed results for some signs, but for many, it's a time of progress and strengthening relationships.