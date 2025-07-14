14 July 2025,

Monday

Tarot Horoscope, Tuesday, 15 July for All Zodiac Signs

Read Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas's horoscope.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)

Horoscope, 15 July 2025: 15th July 2025, falling on a Tuesday in the month of Sawan is the day of the Mangala Gauri Vrat. A Saubhagya Yoga (auspicious combination) will be in effect until 2:12 PM. Tomorrow's horoscope predicts success for Aries. Taurus individuals will be displeased with their employees. Geminis may receive new proposals in their workplace. Virgos will see profits in their business through hard work. Scorpios have the potential for promotion and transfer in their jobs. Capricorns will benefit from their political connections today, with a possible promotion. Aquarians have the prospect of unexpected financial gains. Learn the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from astrologer Chandan Shyamnaran Vyas.

Aries

Have faith in yourself and avoid negative thoughts. Move forward with confidence; success is assured. Your spouse's progress will enhance your social standing. You will be successful in love affairs.

Taurus

You will be displeased with your employees due to dissatisfaction with your work. Today, responsibilities in business matters will increase. Pay special attention to your children. Your financial situation will improve.

Gemini

Talk less, work more. You may receive new proposals in the workplace. A favourable atmosphere will prevail in the family. There are indications of purchasing a vehicle. You will need financial assistance for business expansion.

Cancer

You are shirking your responsibilities; be careful. Perform your duties at the workplace according to your capabilities. Worry and anxiety about your children will increase. Today will be a busy day.

Leo

Your business will face obstacles due to your opponents. You will be disappointed by the low success rate compared to your efforts. A solution to the problem will be found with someone's help. Drive your vehicle cautiously.

Virgo

Your hard work will lead to profits in your business. Plans for auspicious events will be made in the family. Your reputation in society will increase. You will need proper guidance for business expansion.

Libra

Do not be careless in financial matters. Your curiosity about a particular subject will increase. You will meet holy people. Avoid ostentation and show. You will get relief from family problems. Avoid taking loans.

Scorpio

There are indications of promotion and transfer in your job. A supportive atmosphere will prevail in the family. Work with your goal in mind. You will succeed in your exams.

Sagittarius

Treat your family members equally. Your intelligence will help you complete several stalled business tasks. You will meet a loved one after a long time. Exercise caution in property transactions. Your married life will be pleasant.

Capricorn

You will benefit from your political connections today. You will be unhappy about the lack of voluntary transfer in your job. There is a possibility of promotion. You will spend money on social work.

Aquarius

Work independently; do not rely on others. Your tact at the workplace will strengthen your relationship with your superiors. There is a possibility of unexpected financial gains. The family atmosphere will be favourable.

Pisces

You will start new business ventures. You will meet influential political figures. Your interest in artistic work will increase. Do not be too greedy; otherwise, your work may suffer.

