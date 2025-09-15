Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 15 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Monday, 15 September, will be auspicious for many zodiac signs due to the grace of Lord Shiva.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 15 September 2025: Monday, 15 September, is bringing good fortune to many zodiac signs, thanks to the blessings of Lord Mahadev. Aries will receive new responsibilities in the family. Taurus will succeed in studies and government work. A fortunate day for Gemini, with pending tasks completed. Cancer may see a job change. Leo's income will increase. Virgo will receive stalled funds. Libra's reputation will grow. Capricorn's income will increase. Aquarius's financial situation will strengthen. Learn the horoscopes for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces from Pt. Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.

Today's Aries Horoscope

Don't weaken your personal relationships by believing hearsay. New responsibilities may arise within the family. New friendships will form.

Today's Taurus Horoscope

Stress may increase due to children's matters. Your interest in studies will grow, and obstacles in government work will be removed. Financial assistance for building construction will be readily available.

Today's Gemini Horoscope

Today is an auspicious day for you. The timely completion of planned tasks will boost your confidence. With the help of friends, pending work will be completed, and attraction towards someone will increase.

Today's Cancer Horoscope

Today you will complete a religious task. Ongoing workplace problems will be resolved. There are possibilities of a job transfer, and expenses will be high.

Today's Leo Horoscope

Today will be a joyful day for you. Sources of income will increase. With the help of your spouse, your work will be completed.

Today's Virgo Horoscope

You may be worried due to high expenses. You will have to work smartly at the workplace, otherwise, you may face problems. Stalled money may be received.

Today's Libra Horoscope

Control unnecessary spending and maintain a positive outlook. Social prestige will increase. There are prospects for business growth. You may experience a stomach-related problem.

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

You will impress people with your skills. The cooperation of colleagues at the workplace will help you progress. The family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

Your spouse's health may deteriorate. You may have to make emotional decisions. Stress will increase due to career-related problems. Be cautious in financial matters.

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

You will explore ways to increase your income. There will be concern about your mother's health. Court-related matters will be completed. You will be busy preparing for a family event.

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

Health will improve. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at work. There may be obstacles in government work, but your financial situation will be strong.

Today's Pisces Horoscope

Accept your mistakes. Solving problems in your personal life is possible only through mutual understanding. The financial situation will be normal. There are possibilities of travel.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Updated on:

15 Sept 2025 10:15 am

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 10:14 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 15 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.