Today’s Horoscope, 23 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope 23 September 2025: The second day of Navratri's Ghatasthapana may see an increase in income for those under the Aries zodiac sign, thanks to the blessings of Goddess Brahmachini. Travel is auspicious for Leos. New projects will be beneficial for Virgos and Scorpios. Libras may find employment opportunities. Sagittarians will receive support from influential people, enhancing their social standing. Capricorns will benefit from investments and work, and may experience a career change. Aquarians will find success through time management, but stress may also persist. Pisces may face both cooperation and opposition, with competition in business. Find out the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.