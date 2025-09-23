Today’s Horoscope, 23 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope 23 September 2025: The second day of Navratri's Ghatasthapana may see an increase in income for those under the Aries zodiac sign, thanks to the blessings of Goddess Brahmachini. Travel is auspicious for Leos. New projects will be beneficial for Virgos and Scorpios. Libras may find employment opportunities. Sagittarians will receive support from influential people, enhancing their social standing. Capricorns will benefit from investments and work, and may experience a career change. Aquarians will find success through time management, but stress may also persist. Pisces may face both cooperation and opposition, with competition in business. Find out the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Aries, good sources of income will emerge. Your income is likely to remain healthy. Pay attention to the health of your elders. Spiritual progress will be made.
Tarot card readings indicate that for Taurus, new information and messages may redirect your ambitions. Health may be slightly affected due to frequent travel.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Gemini, the family atmosphere will be turbulent. Your carelessness or mistakes may increase family discord. You will remain busy with financial matters. Avoid contagious diseases.
According to tarot card readings, Cancers will express themselves more effectively in front of others. Mental unrest will arise due to land or building disputes.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Leos, a legal dispute may arise over a trivial matter. You will handle paperwork and daily tasks efficiently. Travel is indicated.
According to tarot cards, Virgos will be lost in lofty thoughts, and some fantasies may distress you. Start new projects and don't hesitate to seek help from others.
According to tarot card readings, Libras may face some obstacles in their work. However, your marital life will generally remain fine. Assistance will be received in obtaining new employment.
According to tarot card readings, Scorpios should plan new ventures. Due to favourable planetary positions, the percentage of success in conflict will also be good.
Tarot card readings suggest that influential people in important positions will support Sagittarians. You will strive to enhance your social standing. There will be peace of mind.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Capricorns, completing tasks and new investments can bring profit. Changes in livelihood will also be seen. There will be benefits in government-related matters.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Aquarians, time management will allow you to complete many pending tasks; this requires attention. Uncertainty will lead to mental stress.
According to tarot cards, Pisces may face both cooperation and opposition. There will be intense competition in business.