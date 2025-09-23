Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 23 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out your today's horoscope from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Horoscope 23 September 2025: The second day of Navratri's Ghatasthapana may see an increase in income for those under the Aries zodiac sign, thanks to the blessings of Goddess Brahmachini. Travel is auspicious for Leos. New projects will be beneficial for Virgos and Scorpios. Libras may find employment opportunities. Sagittarians will receive support from influential people, enhancing their social standing. Capricorns will benefit from investments and work, and may experience a career change. Aquarians will find success through time management, but stress may also persist. Pisces may face both cooperation and opposition, with competition in business. Find out the horoscope from Aries to Pisces from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that for Aries, good sources of income will emerge. Your income is likely to remain healthy. Pay attention to the health of your elders. Spiritual progress will be made.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that for Taurus, new information and messages may redirect your ambitions. Health may be slightly affected due to frequent travel.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that for Gemini, the family atmosphere will be turbulent. Your carelessness or mistakes may increase family discord. You will remain busy with financial matters. Avoid contagious diseases.

Cancer

According to tarot card readings, Cancers will express themselves more effectively in front of others. Mental unrest will arise due to land or building disputes.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that for Leos, a legal dispute may arise over a trivial matter. You will handle paperwork and daily tasks efficiently. Travel is indicated.

Virgo

According to tarot cards, Virgos will be lost in lofty thoughts, and some fantasies may distress you. Start new projects and don't hesitate to seek help from others.

Libra

According to tarot card readings, Libras may face some obstacles in their work. However, your marital life will generally remain fine. Assistance will be received in obtaining new employment.

Scorpio

According to tarot card readings, Scorpios should plan new ventures. Due to favourable planetary positions, the percentage of success in conflict will also be good.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that influential people in important positions will support Sagittarians. You will strive to enhance your social standing. There will be peace of mind.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that for Capricorns, completing tasks and new investments can bring profit. Changes in livelihood will also be seen. There will be benefits in government-related matters.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that for Aquarians, time management will allow you to complete many pending tasks; this requires attention. Uncertainty will lead to mental stress.

Pisces

According to tarot cards, Pisces may face both cooperation and opposition. There will be intense competition in business.

