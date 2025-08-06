Today’s Horoscope, 6 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 6 August 2025: According to astrological calculations, today is the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, and the moon is transiting in Sagittarius. By the grace of Lord Ganesha, today brings auspicious results for many zodiac signs. While those born under Aries may find their desired life partner, new contacts will open doors to progress for Taurus. Geminis will experience professional advancement, and Cancerian students will find success, with opportunities to study abroad. Learn from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas how the day will be for those born under Aries to Pisces.