6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 6 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Learn from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas how the day will be for those born under Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 6 August 2025: According to astrological calculations, today is the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, and the moon is transiting in Sagittarius. By the grace of Lord Ganesha, today brings auspicious results for many zodiac signs. While those born under Aries may find their desired life partner, new contacts will open doors to progress for Taurus. Geminis will experience professional advancement, and Cancerian students will find success, with opportunities to study abroad. Learn from astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas how the day will be for those born under Aries to Pisces.

Aries

You will be happy to find your desired life partner. You will be worried about the repeated losses in business. Loss due to disputes is possible. Avoid risky ventures and guarantees. Fear and anxiety will trouble you. Enemies will remain calm.

Taurus

Contact with new people will prove helpful in moving forward. You will enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. There will be concerns about home and family. Control your speech. There will be harmony in love affairs. Journeys will be successful.

Gemini

You will be angry because of the foolishness of your family members. You will have to work harder to make a name for yourself in politics. Property-related work will yield profits. There will be professional advancement. Eye problems are possible. There will be unnecessary expenses and an increased workload.

Cancer

There will be happiness in your mind. Timely completion of tasks will boost your confidence. You will enjoy parties and picnics. There will be an interest in religion and spirituality. Students will succeed. Strong possibilities of going abroad are forming.

Leo

There will be an increase in livelihood resources. The acquisition of new clothes is possible. Anger and sadness will result from the lack of reward for hard work. Quarrels and losses are possible. You may receive worrying news. Do not get involved in anyone's troubles.

Virgo

There will be disagreements with your spouse. New sources of income will come your way. You will receive the company of saints. You may experience bodily discomfort. Acquiring wealth will be easy. Your reputation will increase.

Libra

There will be a lot of work. You will be happy with your child's progress. You may have to face government displeasure, be careful. Control your speech. You will receive good news and profit.

Scorpio

Your efforts towards advancement will be successful. Acquiring wealth will be easy. A religious journey will be successful. Act wisely, and you will succeed.

Sagittarius

Plans for a family celebration will be made. Large expenses will arise. Opportunities for profit will slip away. There will be an atmosphere of anxiety, fear, and stress. Disagreements with your father are possible.

Capricorn

Outstanding business dues will be recovered. You will experience ill health. Concerns about your child's marriage will increase. Journeys will be successful. Paths to progress will be paved. Conflicts are possible in love affairs.

Aquarius

New business plans will be formed, which will yield profits. There will be improvements in your work processes. Enemies will try to obstruct your work. There will be an atmosphere of fear and distress in the family. Investments will be auspicious.

Pisces

Today, your religious faith will increase. Administrative obstacles in the construction of a building will be removed. Investments and jobs will be favourable. There will be concerns about your spouse. Do not take risks by making large investments.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 10:26 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 6 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
