scriptToday’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Find out which zodiac signs are lucky from Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan.

Jun 26, 2025 / 10:25 am

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope 26 June 2025: Which zodiac signs will receive good news on Thursday, whose income will be good? Who will receive the blessings of Mother Durga and good fortune? Read Thursday’s horoscope, June 26th, to find out.

Aries

Sometimes, one should listen to the advice of elders. A meeting with old friends and relatives is possible today. You will receive good news from friends. Self-respect will increase.

Taurus

Taurus natives should avoid disputes with anyone on Thursday. Do not misuse your rights. Travel will be beneficial. Your hard work will pave the way for progress. Investments will be successful. Loss is possible due to bad judgment.

Gemini

According to today’s Gemini horoscope, on June 26th, the day of the Gupt Navratri Kalash Sthapana, there will be a desire for a change in profession. However, there will be a lack of interest in studies. You will be restless due to foot pain. Excitement will worsen matters. Expenses will increase. Tension and anxiety will prevail. Do not take risks.

Cancer

Today’s Cancer horoscope for Thursday, June 26th, indicates that there may be business-related travel on the first day of Aashaadh Navratri. You will find new partners for projects. There will be concern about a family member. There will be ill health. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Travel will be beneficial.

Leo

Today’s Leo horoscope suggests that new plans are made daily, but none are implemented. There will be fewer inquiries in the family. There is currently a good rapport with the father. Work processes will improve. The atmosphere of fear, anxiety, and tension will end. There will be more hard work.

Virgo

The day of Gupt Navratri Kalash Sthapana is important for Virgo natives. One should be cautious while making friends with new people. A visit to a temple is possible. There will be interest in religion and spirituality. Investments will be auspicious. You will receive government support. Avoid accidents. Avoid disputes.

Libra

Laziness will prevail at the beginning of the day. You will receive the company of saints. Exercise caution while using vehicles, machinery, and fire. Avoid disputes. Overconfidence will prove harmful.

Scorpio

You do not like to compromise at any cost. The marital journey will be successful. Domestic happiness will be obtained. Control your speech. Obstacles in work are possible. Changing houses will be beneficial.

Sagittarius

You are not honest about your career. Be careful. Large property deals are possible, which will be profitable. There will be progress in the workplace. Investments will be beneficial. There will be fatigue.

Capricorn

Tomorrow’s Capricorn horoscope indicates that you will feel relieved from the change of time on Thursday. Students will be successful. You will enjoy delicious food. Investment in grains will be auspicious. Do business thoughtfully, otherwise sudden losses are possible.

Aquarius

You will progress through your courage. Receiving new clothes is possible. Parents will be unwell. Avoid internal disputes. You may receive good news. You will have to work harder in your job.

Pisces

There will be disputes with superiors at the workplace. Your mistakes can spoil your work. Things will work out through discussion. Work will be accomplished. Social prestige will increase. There will be financial gain. You are afraid of something.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Next Six Days

in 5 hours

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

World

Mexico: Gunfire at Religious Ceremony Leaves 12 Dead, Dozens Injured

in 5 hours

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

in 3 hours

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

National News

Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

in 5 hours

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

Astrology and Spirituality

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

19 hours ago

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

19 hours ago

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Worship Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Worship Method

1 day ago

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.