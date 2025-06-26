Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Aries Sometimes, one should listen to the advice of elders. A meeting with old friends and relatives is possible today. You will receive good news from friends. Self-respect will increase. Taurus Taurus natives should avoid disputes with anyone on Thursday. Do not misuse your rights. Travel will be beneficial. Your hard work will pave the way for progress. Investments will be successful. Loss is possible due to bad judgment.

Gemini According to today’s Gemini horoscope, on June 26th, the day of the Gupt Navratri Kalash Sthapana, there will be a desire for a change in profession. However, there will be a lack of interest in studies. You will be restless due to foot pain. Excitement will worsen matters. Expenses will increase. Tension and anxiety will prevail. Do not take risks.

Cancer Today’s Cancer horoscope for Thursday, June 26th, indicates that there may be business-related travel on the first day of Aashaadh Navratri. You will find new partners for projects. There will be concern about a family member. There will be ill health. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Travel will be beneficial.

Leo Today’s Leo horoscope suggests that new plans are made daily, but none are implemented. There will be fewer inquiries in the family. There is currently a good rapport with the father. Work processes will improve. The atmosphere of fear, anxiety, and tension will end. There will be more hard work.

Virgo The day of Gupt Navratri Kalash Sthapana is important for Virgo natives. One should be cautious while making friends with new people. A visit to a temple is possible. There will be interest in religion and spirituality. Investments will be auspicious. You will receive government support. Avoid accidents. Avoid disputes.

Libra Laziness will prevail at the beginning of the day. You will receive the company of saints. Exercise caution while using vehicles, machinery, and fire. Avoid disputes. Overconfidence will prove harmful. Scorpio You do not like to compromise at any cost. The marital journey will be successful. Domestic happiness will be obtained. Control your speech. Obstacles in work are possible. Changing houses will be beneficial.

Sagittarius You are not honest about your career. Be careful. Large property deals are possible, which will be profitable. There will be progress in the workplace. Investments will be beneficial. There will be fatigue.

Capricorn Tomorrow’s Capricorn horoscope indicates that you will feel relieved from the change of time on Thursday. Students will be successful. You will enjoy delicious food. Investment in grains will be auspicious. Do business thoughtfully, otherwise sudden losses are possible.