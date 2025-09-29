Today’s Horoscope September 29, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's horoscope on September 29, 2025, brings with it prospects of property, respect, and financial gains. Read what's special for your zodiac sign from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas in the daily horoscope. Accurate predictions for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.
There will be progress in business and the financial situation will strengthen. You will be busy with personal tasks and may have to make important decisions related to family.
The arrival of guests at home will bring happiness. Personal life problems will be resolved. You will receive support from siblings, and legal matters will be in your favour.
You will be inclined towards creative work. Stay away from risky and bail-related tasks. Social respect will increase. There may be concerns about your child's career.
Property purchase is possible. You will establish contact with a prominent politician. You will spend enjoyable and happy moments with your family.
Caution is needed in financial matters. Health will improve. A discussion on an important topic may take place with your parents.
Avoid making hasty decisions. Technical glitches in business may cause problems. Family disputes related to property are likely to increase.
Expenses will be high. Opportunities for business expansion will arise. The health of elders at home may decline. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase.
Avoid trusting everyone easily. Hasty decisions may prove wrong. You will be inclined towards worship. Tasks will be completed with the cooperation of brothers.
Your desires will be fulfilled. You will participate in social events. There are prospects of financial gains. Work related to land and property will be successful.
There will be a difference between thoughts and results. Personal life problems may weaken your morale. Faith in religion will increase. Average results will be obtained in legal matters.
Stay away from others' disputes. The financial situation will improve. Circumstances in legal matters will remain normal. You may have to provide financial assistance to a relative.
Tension will increase due to family problems. Many important tasks may remain incomplete. Contacts in politics will increase, and you will be able to get desired work done by an official.
