Today’s Horoscope, 17 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Tarot Horoscope, 17 September 2025: Today, Wednesday, 17 September, is Indira Ekadashi. Indira Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha during Pitru Paksha (ancestral fortnight). Aries will receive the joy of children thanks to the blessings of Lord Vishnu and their ancestors. Taurus-employed individuals will gain position and prestige. Leo's great ambition may be fulfilled. Libra will receive political benefits. Scorpios will experience happiness with family. Pisces will see the start of new ventures, joy with children, and financial gains. Learn about the Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.