Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 17 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Read special predictions related to love, career, finances, and family by Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Tarot Horoscope, 17 September 2025: Today, Wednesday, 17 September, is Indira Ekadashi. Indira Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha during Pitru Paksha (ancestral fortnight). Aries will receive the joy of children thanks to the blessings of Lord Vishnu and their ancestors. Taurus-employed individuals will gain position and prestige. Leo's great ambition may be fulfilled. Libra will receive political benefits. Scorpios will experience happiness with family. Pisces will see the start of new ventures, joy with children, and financial gains. Learn about the Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that today, Aries will receive the joy of children. Those born under this sign may face unexpected behaviour from friends and relatives. Religious faith will increase.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus employed individuals will gain position and prestige. There will be growth in work and business, and success in almost all endeavours. New ventures may begin.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that Geminis should think carefully before undertaking any task today. It is also necessary to pay special attention to health today. Control your eating habits.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will be engrossed in contemplating a new plan today. However, you may face criticism and opposition from well-wishers.

Leo

Tarot cards suggest that Leos should strive to maintain a positive outlook and adopt a practical approach to life. However, a very big ambition of yours may be fulfilled today.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos should try to overcome laziness and utilise their time effectively. This will help you garner attention in your professional and creative fields.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that for those in politics, Libra will see promising opportunities. You will feel quite relaxed and satisfied with your professional progress.

Scorpio

Tarot card readings suggest that Scorpios will strive to fulfil their responsibilities and work today. You will spend your time in a pleasant atmosphere with family and friends.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that for employed individuals, the workplace atmosphere will be quite pleasant today. It is advisable to maintain distance from antisocial elements. Do not take offence at minor issues raised by family members.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns should motivate each other to work together today. It is advisable not to deviate from ethical duties in relationships. Otherwise, your ongoing work may remain incomplete today.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians may have to take a loan to meet financial needs today, so be mindful of your financial situation today and try to avoid becoming overly emotional. Emotional outbursts can hinder many of your tasks.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that Pisceans may get involved in a new venture today. In the evening, you will enjoy spending time with your children. There are prospects of gains in the financial sector.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 10:18 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 17 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
