Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Know your horoscope from Aries to Virgo with Neetika Sharma.

Jun 25, 2025 / 10:13 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s tarot cards predict good fortune for Aries; something wonderful is on the horizon. Taurus may meet someone who will play a significant role in their future. Geminis should expect increased office competition; avoid conflict with the boss and focus on work. Cancers will enjoy a peaceful home life. Sagittarius needs to be extra vigilant when conducting business transactions. Capricorns will find peace regarding studies and children, with results meeting expectations. Aquarians should avoid arguments. Learn more about the horoscope from Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma, covering Aries to Virgo.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest a very positive day for Aries. Your clear intentions will enable you to successfully manage tasks at work and home.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus individuals will meet someone who will be very helpful in the future. You will display exceptional self-confidence today. Delayed funds will be received. Social respect will increase. New business ventures are likely to commence.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that today will be highly competitive for employed Geminis. However, your self-confidence will ensure the successful completion of many tasks. Disagreements may arise within the family.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will experience a wonderful day concerning family matters. A joyful atmosphere will prevail at home. Make your daily life more interesting. Social respect will increase. Desired success in employment may lead to significant financial gains.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos need to control their anger and jealousy. Rushing into tasks may lead to losses. This is not a favourable time for children.

Virgo

Tarot cards advise Virgos against undertaking burdensome tasks, as unnecessary disputes may arise. You may face difficulties due to a close associate; be cautious.

Libra

Tarot cards indicate that Libras may have to travel, potentially impacting their health. Some will spend their time in religious discussions.

Scorpio

According to tarot card readings, Scorpios need to exercise caution in financial dealings with acquaintances, to avoid damaging relationships. Expenses related to property and vehicles are likely.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarians must exercise extra caution in job/business transactions. Cooperation from colleagues will resolve pending issues. Patience and improved behaviour can resolve difficulties.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns will receive satisfactory results regarding education, competitions, and children. However, you may experience unwarranted anger towards a family member today.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings indicate that Aquarians should avoid unnecessary arguments in daily matters, as this could lead to disputes and conflicts with colleagues. It is advisable to avoid excessive arguments and focus on your work.

Pisces

According to tarot card readings, Pisceans may feel a lack of direction in their ambitions or work. You need to focus and control your bad habits.

