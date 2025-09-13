Weekly Horoscope (14-20 September 2025): Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (14 to 20 September 2025): The new week, starting Sunday, 14 September, is likely to be full of various possibilities and experiences for all zodiac signs. Some will find new opportunities in their careers and businesses, while others will need to be cautious about their finances. There are mixed signals regarding health and relationships. While some will reap the rewards of their hard work, others are advised to avoid haste and carelessness. Love and marital life may see both harmony and the need for caution. Overall, this week is full of opportunities, challenges, and learning experiences. With sound judgment, patience, and a positive attitude, you can maintain balance and progress in every aspect of your life. Learn about the weekly horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas.
Financial Gains and Losses: This week will yield mixed results for Aries. Aries natives must avoid haste and carelessness in any undertaking, otherwise, there is a risk of financial loss and damage to reputation. At the beginning of the week, you may face significant problems both at work and at home. On a positive note, your friends and companions will remain by your side during this difficult time. Disputes related to land, buildings, or ancestral property may cause concern in the first half of the week.
Health: Your health may be somewhat delicate this week. Be cautious of debt, illness, and enemies throughout the week, and avoid laziness and arrogance. Do not postpone any task, otherwise, even completed work may be spoiled.
Business: For those in business, the latter half of the week will be better than the first. There will be profit and progress in business, albeit at a slow pace. Businesspeople need to invest money wisely in any plan this week. Students may lose interest in their studies.
Love Life: Proceed cautiously in your love life and avoid unnecessary displays of affection.
Remedy: Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will be a relief for Taurus natives. You will feel a reduction in the problems faced in your career and business. You will receive full cooperation and support from your superiors at work. You will successfully complete your targets ahead of schedule.
Business: You will see significant profits in your business this week. Journeys undertaken for business will prove extremely auspicious, pleasant, and profitable. Single people may find the person they desire entering their lives. If you are unmarried, obstacles to your marriage will be removed. In the latter half of the week, there will be opportunities to acquire ancestral property. If you have been planning to buy land or a building for a long time, this wish may be fulfilled during this period.
Financial Gains and Losses: There is a possibility of sudden financial gains from an unexpected source in the latter half of the week. Profits from previous investments are possible. This week, women at home will be deeply involved in religious activities, while working women will continue to enjoy favourable conditions at work.
Love Life: Love relationships will deepen. Marital life will remain happy. If there has been any bitterness in your relationship with a loved one, all misunderstandings will be cleared with the help of a well-wisher this week.
Remedy: On Friday, feed white sweets to a young girl and seek her blessings.
This week may be somewhat hectic for Gemini natives. You may have to work harder and put in more effort even for small tasks. In the first half of the week, you may have to undertake a long or short journey. The journey will be tiring and less fruitful than expected, which may leave you feeling somewhat disheartened. This time is auspicious from a business perspective.
Financial Gains and Losses: During this time, you will reap the full rewards of your hard work and achieve the desired profit. However, you will need to take special care of your health during this time. You may fall prey to seasonal illnesses or suffer from an old ailment. If there is any disagreement or discord with someone in the family, try to resolve it through dialogue rather than conflict. If you are preparing for an exam or competition, you may receive good news in the latter half of the week.
Love Life: This week is favourable for your love life. Your partner will stand by you completely during difficult times. In the middle of the week, you will meet a loved one after a long time.
Remedy: Recite the Ganapati Atharvashirsha.
Career: This week will be mixed for Cancer natives. You may feel somewhat confused about your work this week. The lack of desired success or progress in your work may lead to feelings of disappointment. At the beginning of the week, you will need to be very wary of secret enemies in your workplace. Do not reveal your plans before they are complete, otherwise, your opponents may create obstacles. This week, you may develop a rift with relatives and well-wishers. Misunderstandings with friends and acquaintances may cause mental stress.
In the latter half of the week, you may have to suddenly embark on a long journey. Take special care of your belongings and food during the journey, otherwise, you may suffer financial and physical hardship. Avoid getting entangled with people connected to power and government, and try to resolve any disputes through dialogue.
Love Life: This week is somewhat unfavourable for your love life. If you are in a romantic relationship, do not flaunt it unnecessarily, otherwise, you may face social disgrace. If you are still single and want to propose to someone, it would be wise to wait for the right time. To make your married life happy, do not ignore your life partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Mahimna Stotra.
Career: This week is lucky for Leo natives. Happiness and good fortune will prevail throughout the week. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, and you will receive full cooperation and support from friends and relatives. The week will begin with the receipt of long-awaited good news or the completion of a particular task without any hindrance. Employed people will receive the full blessings of their superiors this week. Your rapport with people connected to power and government will improve. With the help of an influential person, you will also get an opportunity to join a profitable scheme.
Business: This week will prove extremely auspicious for those in business. You will make significant profits in your business this week. Money stuck in the market will also come out unexpectedly. Journeys undertaken for business will be auspicious and profitable. In the latter half of the week, you will receive news related to the progress and advancement of your children. Students will achieve results as expected in exams and competitions. Eligible young men and women may find a suitable partner.
Love Life: This week is entirely favourable for romantic relationships and marital life. You will have ample opportunities to spend happy times with your partner.
Remedy: Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.
Career-Business: This week will be moderate for Virgo natives. At the beginning of the week, you may have to suddenly embark on a long or short journey related to your career or business. The journey will be auspicious and will fulfil your desires. However, you may experience some health problems during this time. Therefore, take special care of your routine and diet. Virgo natives should avoid making any decisions impulsively or emotionally this week, otherwise, they may regret it later.
Financial Gains and Losses: You may face financial difficulties in the middle of the week. Unexpected large expenses may disrupt your budget during this time. You may even have to borrow money. Those involved in politics and waiting for a position will have to wait a little longer. Students preparing for exams and competitions will have to work hard and abandon laziness to achieve the desired results.
Love Life: If there is any tension in your love life or marital life, a female friend can be very helpful in resolving it. It would be better if you take the initiative yourself and use communication to improve relationships.
Remedy: Recite the Ganesha Chalisa.