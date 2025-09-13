Weekly Horoscope (14-20 September 2025): Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (14 to 20 September 2025): The new week, starting Sunday, 14 September, is likely to be full of various possibilities and experiences for all zodiac signs. Some will find new opportunities in their careers and businesses, while others will need to be cautious about their finances. There are mixed signals regarding health and relationships. While some will reap the rewards of their hard work, others are advised to avoid haste and carelessness. Love and marital life may see both harmony and the need for caution. Overall, this week is full of opportunities, challenges, and learning experiences. With sound judgment, patience, and a positive attitude, you can maintain balance and progress in every aspect of your life. Learn about the weekly horoscope from Aries to Virgo from astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas.