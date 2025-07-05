Weekly Horoscope (July 6-12): From Aries to Virgo

In the latter half of the week, a significant achievement by a family member will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Romantic relationships will remain harmonious. You will have the opportunity to spend happy times with your love partner. Marital life will be blissful. Towards the end of the week, there may be plans for a picnic, outing, or even a pilgrimage.

Remedy: Worship a crystal Shiva lingam daily and recite the Shiva Mahimna Stotram.