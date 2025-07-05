Weekly Horoscope (July 6-12): From Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope 6 To 12 July 2025: This week's horoscope prediction indicates that Taurus will have a particularly fortunate week, with tasks completed on time and desired success achieved. For other signs, the week will be marked by ups and downs. Read on for the Vedic horoscope to find out your fortune.
According to the weekly Aries horoscope from 6th to 12th July, this week may be somewhat turbulent for Aries. You may face uncertainty regarding your work. Whether employed or self-employed, you should seek advice from trusted well-wishers before making any important decisions.
In the first half of the week, your health may be affected by seasonal illnesses. Maintain a healthy routine and diet, and do not ignore any physical discomfort. Those employed may face some difficulties in meeting their targets.
Be wary of rivals in the workplace, as they may create obstacles. If you are unemployed and seeking work, or are currently employed and hoping for a promotion or transfer, you may need to wait a little longer.
This week, you will work on plans to expand your business, but financial difficulties in implementation will be a cause for concern. To maintain harmonious romantic and marital relationships, appreciate your partner's feelings.
Remedy: Offer sweet paan (betel leaf) to Hanumanji on Tuesday.
According to the Taurus weekly horoscope from 6th to 12th July, this week will be slightly better than last week for Taurus natives. Throughout the week, you will find favour in your endeavours. The timely completion of planned tasks will boost your enthusiasm and energy.
You will have a proactive approach to your work. Your efforts and hard work will be recognised in the workplace. Seniors and juniors will offer ample support. In the middle of the week, there are also prospects for gains with the help of superiors.
If you have a pending court case, your opponents may offer a settlement, or the decision may come in your favour. If you have been striving to join a particular project, your wish may be fulfilled this week.
In the latter half of the week, a significant achievement by a family member will create a joyful atmosphere at home. Romantic relationships will remain harmonious. You will have the opportunity to spend happy times with your love partner. Marital life will be blissful. Towards the end of the week, there may be plans for a picnic, outing, or even a pilgrimage.
Remedy: Worship a crystal Shiva lingam daily and recite the Shiva Mahimna Stotram.
According to the Gemini weekly horoscope, the new week will be mixed for Geminis. This week, Geminis need to be cautious about their work and rivals.
Those employed should strive to complete their tasks diligently and on time, rather than relying on others. This week is about facing life's challenges head-on, rather than avoiding them. Try to solve life's complexities with patience and wisdom; success will surely follow.
In the middle of the week, you may encounter some obstacles in completing specific tasks, but your well-wishers will be very helpful during this difficult time. You will maintain friendly relations with your colleagues.
In the latter half of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a solution to a business problem emerges with the help of an influential person. This week will be average in terms of sales and profits.
To maintain harmonious relationships, avoid reacting to everything people say. To maintain harmonious romantic and marital relationships, avoid dominating your partner.
Remedy: Recite the Ganesha Chalisa.
Cancers will need to be cautious in their speech and behaviour this week. Understand the difference between what you say and how it is received. Maintain communication with people and avoid misunderstandings.
This week appears to be average for those employed. There are no significant changes expected in the workplace. If you were hoping for a job change, you will have to wait.
In the middle of the week, you may encounter some work-related difficulties. Strive to maintain good rapport with superiors and colleagues. Those in business may need to undertake long-distance travel this week.
This week, you will need extra effort to achieve the desired profits in your business or to recover funds tied up in the market. Do not expect too much from friends or relatives, and only undertake tasks within your capabilities.
This week is moderately fruitful in terms of romantic relationships and family happiness. Towards the end of the week, you may be troubled by concerns related to your spouse.
Remedy: Offer milk and water to the Shiva lingam daily and recite the Shiva Chalisa.
According to the Leo weekly horoscope from 6th to 12th July 2025, Leos should prepare themselves for some significant life changes. This week, there is a possibility of changes in responsibilities or departments for those employed.
Major career changes may bring both favourable and unfavourable outcomes. Changing circumstances in both career and business will also lead to changes in your lifestyle.
Due to increased activity, you will experience physical and mental fatigue. You will need to pay special attention to your health alongside your work. Pay particular attention to your diet, otherwise you may experience stomach problems.
If you are planning to change or expand your business, avoid hasty decisions, otherwise you may suffer financial losses. Exercise extreme caution in financial transactions.
This week, your romantic relationship is at risk of derailing. Excessive interference from a third party may affect your relationship. You will be worried about the health of an elderly family member.
To maintain a happy marital life, do not ignore your spouse's feelings and needs, and remain honest in your relationship.
Remedy: Recite the Narayan Kavach.
According to the weekly Virgo horoscope prediction, the new week will bring a mix of happiness and sorrow for Virgos. The first half of the week will be auspicious for your career and business.
Those employed will find favour in the workplace. Unemployed individuals may find employment. Long-distance travel for work will be auspicious, profitable, and conducive to building new contacts. However, avoid losing your composure in the excitement, otherwise a business decision could prove troublesome.
Avoid shortcuts or violating rules to gain excessive profits. Only diligent effort will yield desired success in examinations and competitions.
This week is average in terms of relationships. In the first half of the week, you may have a disagreement with a loved one. Lack of expected support from parents will cause distress. There is also a possibility of a disagreement with your in-laws.
Remedy: Feed the first roti made in the kitchen to a cow daily.