Weekly Horoscope for Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces

Capricorn Career and Financial Life: According to the Capricorn weekly horoscope from 25th to 31st May 2025, Capricorns may need to take one step back to move two steps forward this week. Early in the week, some domestic issues may cause significant distress; it’s crucial to approach these problems rationally rather than emotionally.

It’s best to avoid overreacting to minor issues. If you are employed, be wary of rivals in your workplace, as they may try to obstruct your work. Mid-week may involve court proceedings to resolve property disputes. Obstacles may arise in acquiring ancestral property. Avoid making major decisions impulsively or emotionally. In uncertain situations, postponing matters is advisable.

Business owners should complete all paperwork this week to avoid unnecessary problems. If you are in a partnership, clarifying matters before proceeding is recommended. Towards the end of the week, Capricorns may need to undertake a short or long journey. This journey will be pleasant and profitable. You may meet influential people connected to the government during this travel.

Family Life This week will be generally normal in terms of relationships. Family harmony will prevail. You will receive full cooperation and support from your siblings in any undertaking. Your love partner will be your support during difficult times. Marital life will remain happy. Recite the Sundarkand.

Aquarius Career and Financial Life: According to the Aquarius weekly horoscope from 25th to 31st May 2025, Aquarians must avoid haste and carelessness in all matters, otherwise, they may face significant difficulties. If employed, do not entrust your work to others; otherwise, you may face your boss’s wrath if mistakes occur.

In the first half of the week, minor disputes with neighbours are possible. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as this could lead to financial and reputational losses. This week, you may feel apprehensive due to unknown fears. Expenses will exceed income, potentially disrupting your budget. Avoid gambling and lottery, and do not take shortcuts to make money.

Those preparing for exams or competitions will only achieve desired results through hard work. Students pursuing higher education may face some obstacles. Family Life According to the Aquarius weekly family life horoscope, this week will be mixed. Misunderstandings may arise between you and a family member or love partner. Communication, rather than conflict, is a better approach to resolving these issues. Recite the Rudrashtakam.

Health Horoscope: The latter part of the week may be somewhat unfavourable. You may be physically and mentally stressed due to seasonal illnesses or the recurrence of old ailments. Maintain a healthy routine and diet; otherwise, you may need to visit the hospital. Drive cautiously this week to avoid accidents.

Pisces Career and Financial Life: According to the Pisces weekly horoscope from 25th to 31st May 2025, this week brings auspiciousness and good fortune for Pisceans. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, leading to increased enthusiasm and energy. You will accomplish even the most challenging tasks with your intelligence and hard work.

You will receive full cooperation and support from senior officials in your workplace. In the first half of the week, solutions to problems that have persisted for some time will emerge, bringing significant relief.

This week, you will be inclined to work systematically. For business owners, the first half of the week will be more auspicious and profitable than the latter half. You may secure a major business deal. Employed individuals will find additional income streams, increasing their savings. This week is particularly lucky for those involved in social service and politics.

This week, there will be opportunities for increased respect, status, and recognition. You may receive an award for a specific achievement. If you have been seeking employment for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled in the latter half of this week. You may find your desired job with the help of a friend or influential person.

Love Life This week, you may purchase a comfort item, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Your love life will be harmonious. You will have opportunities to spend happy moments with your partner. Good news related to children will be a major source of family joy.

Health Horoscope: Your health will be generally good. Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.