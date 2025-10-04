Weekly Horoscope: October 5 to 11 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope 5 to 11 October 2025: The upcoming week of October (5 to 11 October 2025) brings a mix of opportunities and challenges for many zodiac signs. While this week promises unexpected success and favourable outcomes in career, finances, and love for some signs, others will need to proceed with caution and patience. Aries natives will begin the week with auspicious news and significant career success. Gemini may receive a job promotion, respect, and substantial gains from investments. For Leo, this entire week will be about fulfilling desired wishes, including benefits from ancestral property and success in all endeavours. Taurus and Virgo natives will need to exercise more caution this week. For Virgo, this week is mixed. Cancer natives will have a mixed week, where despite initial obstacles, they will ultimately be able to achieve their goals. While this week is about making big leaps for some, it's about moving forward with patience and wisdom for others. By reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Shri Sukta, and Narayan Kavach, you can harness the energy of this week in your favour. Know the weekly horoscope from 5 to 11 October 2025, according to Pandit Dr. Anish Vyas.