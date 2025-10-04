Weekly Horoscope: October 5 to 11 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (Image: AI)
Weekly Horoscope 5 to 11 October 2025: The upcoming week of October (5 to 11 October 2025) brings a mix of opportunities and challenges for many zodiac signs. While this week promises unexpected success and favourable outcomes in career, finances, and love for some signs, others will need to proceed with caution and patience. Aries natives will begin the week with auspicious news and significant career success. Gemini may receive a job promotion, respect, and substantial gains from investments. For Leo, this entire week will be about fulfilling desired wishes, including benefits from ancestral property and success in all endeavours. Taurus and Virgo natives will need to exercise more caution this week. For Virgo, this week is mixed. Cancer natives will have a mixed week, where despite initial obstacles, they will ultimately be able to achieve their goals. While this week is about making big leaps for some, it's about moving forward with patience and wisdom for others. By reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Shri Sukta, and Narayan Kavach, you can harness the energy of this week in your favour. Know the weekly horoscope from 5 to 11 October 2025, according to Pandit Dr. Anish Vyas.
Career or Business: Except for a small part of the latter half of the week, the entire week will be favourable for Aries natives. The week will begin with the receipt of auspicious news. If you are preparing for exams or competitions, or if you desire a career or business abroad, the obstacles in your path will automatically disappear, and all efforts in this direction will be successful.
This week will be entirely favourable for employed individuals. Your planned tasks will be completed on time this week, and your respect in the workplace will increase. In the latter half of the week, you may have to run around more for a specific task. However, you will receive the full fruits of your hard work.
Financial Gains: Those involved in business will experience desired profits. In the middle of the week, plans for business expansion or change may materialise. During this time, tasks related to the ruling party will be accomplished. You may gain both fame and profit.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. Unity and harmony will prevail in the family. Your love life will remain favourable. Married life will be happy. Avoid seasonal illnesses in the latter half of the week.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.
Taurus natives will need to exercise prudence while undertaking specific tasks this week. If you are employed, you will need to maintain harmony with everyone in your workplace. This week, whether at home or outside, you should avoid magnifying minor issues with people, otherwise, you may face financial losses and cracks in your established relationships. In the first half of the week, you may have to undertake a long or short-distance journey for work. Take good care of your belongings and health during the journey. This week, not only your health but also your mother's health may become a cause for concern.
In the latter half of the week, employed natives may have disagreements with their superiors. During this time, due to being excessively busy with work, you will have less time for your family, while adversaries will become active and try to obstruct your work. To maintain better relationships, you will need to avoid reacting immediately to people's words this week.
Love Life: This week, you may feel a bit disheartened due to significant changes in your love partner's behaviour. To improve relationships, resort to communication. To maintain a happy married life, try to understand your spouse's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Shri Sukta.
This week will be entirely favourable for Gemini natives. Your work will be highly appreciated in the workplace. Superiors will be pleased with you. By the end of the week, you are likely to receive a significant responsibility, position, or honour. If you have been trying to change your job for a long time, you may receive auspicious news from somewhere this week. This week is also entirely favourable for you from a business perspective. You may receive substantial gains this week from previous investments and a surge in the market. Those dealing with foreign affairs are also likely to benefit significantly.
If you have any ongoing court cases, the verdict may come in your favour. There are possibilities of receiving ancestral property. In the latter half of the week, your mind will be happy due to the resolution of a major problem related to your children. The desire to buy or sell land or property may be fulfilled.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will have good tuning with your love partner. Married individuals will receive special support and cooperation from their in-laws. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa.
This week will be mixed for Cancer natives. This week will be slightly better than the previous one, but despite this, you will need to make significant changes in your work methods and your interactions with people. This week, do not make the mistake of postponing any task or leaving it to someone else. In the beginning of the week, you may face minor obstacles while completing planned tasks, but by the latter half of the week, you will ultimately succeed in completing them with your intelligence, wisdom, and the support of friends and well-wishers.
If you are employed, there is a possibility of a change in your workplace this week. You may also be assigned additional work. Students' minds may wander away from studies this week. House-bound women will be deeply engrossed in religious and spiritual activities this week. In the latter half of the week, a pilgrimage is also possible. During this time, you may meet an old friend or a loved one. If you are considering starting a new venture or business with someone, you should proceed with great caution.
Love Life: To improve your love relationship, do not put emotional pressure on your love partner.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
This week will prove to be one of fulfilling desired wishes for Leo natives. This week, you will achieve desired success and gains in every sphere of life. Favourable conditions will prevail in career and business throughout the week. You will have the cooperation and support of both seniors and juniors in the workplace. If you have been striving for a transfer to a specific location or to attain an important position for a long time, you may unexpectedly receive it this week.
Financial Gains: There is a possibility of gaining from ancestral property or a will this week. In the middle of the week, you will be happy with the progress of a loved one. During this time, you will breathe a sigh of relief upon the completion of a specific task. For instance, a court case may be decided in your favour. An unexpected long or short-distance journey may become a major reason for your progress and profit. Your income and accumulated wealth will increase.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week will be favourable for you. Most of your time this week will be spent joyfully with loved ones. Love and harmony will prevail in the family. Leo natives will continue to receive special affection and support from their fathers.
Remedy: Offer water mixed with roli, akshat, and red flowers to the rising sun daily.
This week will be mixed for Virgo natives. Natives of this sign may face some obstacles in completing their planned tasks this week. Virgo natives may feel a bit disheartened this week due to not receiving timely support and cooperation from relatives and well-wishers. This week, you should enter into any contract only after careful consideration, otherwise, there is a possibility of loss instead of profit. Never attempt to earn money through shortcuts or violate rules. As this period is somewhat unfavourable for you, proceed with patience and wisdom.
In the middle of the week, you will have concerns regarding your maternal side. Your mother's ill health may become a cause for worry during this time. Simultaneously, you may also feel a bit down due to the turmoil in your workplace. However, despite the active opposition from adversaries in the workplace, your reputation will not be affected. Your enemies will not be able to harm you in any way.
Virgo natives should stay away from any form of intoxication and drive vehicles with caution. When resolving family matters, do not disregard the advice of your elders. Proceed with caution in matters of love and romance.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.
