Weekly Horoscope: October 5th to 11th for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope October 5 to 11, 2025: This week, from October 5 to 11, 2025, brings mixed effects across various aspects of life for zodiac signs from Libra to Pisces. For some zodiac signs, this week promises significant success and new sources of income in proportion to their hard work in career and business. While individuals with the Libra zodiac sign will receive praise in all areas and recover stalled finances through their hard work and divine grace, the latter half of this week will be particularly profitable for Sagittarius, leading to new avenues of efficiency and income.
This week is not without its challenges for everyone. Scorpios and Aquarians are particularly advised to exercise caution in financial matters and keep their plans confidential. Scorpios must avoid boastfulness, while Aquarians need to take special care of their health and belongings during travel.
For Capricorns, this week will proceed at a normal pace, where they might attempt to take risks and do things differently, but adherence to rules and regulations is mandatory. Meanwhile, Pisceans will need to make decisions with wisdom, avoiding ego and overconfidence this week, especially in matters related to land and property.
This week is filled with good luck for Librans. The more you work and strive for your career and business this week, the greater success you will achieve. Divine grace will be showered upon you throughout this week. Your actions in the workplace will be praised. Seniors will be pleased with you, and you will receive full support from your juniors. Additional sources of income will emerge in the middle of the week.
If you work on a contract basis, you might secure a significant contract. This week will be extremely profitable for those involved in land and property dealings. Your business activities will increase in the latter half of the week. During this period, you will recover funds stuck with a plan or a specific person. Your reputation in the market will grow among business professionals. You can make significant changes to your plans based on your daily income.
Your rivals will be astonished by your strength and success. From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will have ample opportunities to spend happy times with your family this week. Auspicious events may take place at home in the middle of the week. Love affairs and married life will remain blissful.
Remedy: Worship a Shivalinga made of crystal according to rituals daily and recite the Shiva Chalisa.
This week will be mixed for Scorpios. If you are employed, you must avoid boastfulness and refrain from revealing your plans, as your rivals might obstruct them. There is a possibility of financial loss at the beginning of the week. You may have to spend a large sum of money for a specific task, which could disrupt your well-laid budget. However, from a business perspective, the latter half of the week will be somewhat favourable, and the profits earned will help you largely balance your finances.
In the latter half of the week, you might be assigned a significant responsibility at work, presenting a challenge to complete it effectively and on time. During this period, you need to be very cautious of your hidden enemies. Scorpios will need to pay special attention to their relationships and health this week.
Misunderstandings in the latter half of the week could lead to arguments with a loved one. You may also face obstacles in romantic relationships. Students preparing for exams and competitions will need to work tirelessly to achieve their desired success.
Remedy: Recite the Bajrang Baan.
This week is favourable for Sagittarians, but you should still avoid taking any steps hastily or impulsively, as this could reduce the percentage of success and profit you achieve. At the beginning of the week, you might experience unexpected gains or significant success in some task in your professional sphere. However, you need to be wary of hidden enemies during this time, as they might conspire to humiliate you.
From a career and business perspective, the latter half of the week will be much better than the first half. A long-pending task might be completed with the help of a female friend. Unemployed individuals may find employment, while those already working will see their efficiency shine. You will succeed in giving your best at the workplace.
Business professionals are likely to experience significant profits during this period. Plans for business expansion appear to be materialising. Managing finances for this purpose will also become easier. New sources of income will emerge for salaried individuals. This week, you will make every effort to maintain better relationships. Unmarried individuals might get engaged. Romantic relationships will remain sweet. You will receive happiness and support from your spouse.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week will be normal for Capricorns. Your work will continue as usual, and the workplace environment will remain favourable. At the beginning of the week, you might have to undertake a long or short-distance journey for work. The journey will be pleasant and helpful in expanding new relationships. This week, you might plan to bring about significant changes in your livelihood. However, before doing so, you should definitely seek advice from your well-wishers.
A significant change in your working style might be observed this week. The interesting part is that doing so will bring auspicious results. In the latter half of the week, you might attempt to take some risks and work outside the conventional methods. However, while doing so, you must avoid violating rules and regulations or resorting to shortcuts, as you might incur losses instead of profits.
From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will receive full cooperation and support from your family members when making important decisions related to your household. Your importance within the family will increase. Marriageable young men and women might get engaged. Romantic relationships will remain normal. Maintain a proper diet and routine, otherwise, you might face stomach-related issues.
Remedy: Recite Sundara Kanda.
This week will be slightly better for Aquarians compared to the previous week. Additional sources of income will emerge for salaried individuals this week, leading to an improvement in their financial situation. In the first half of the week, you will be quite optimistic about success in your specific tasks and profits in business. Your efforts will largely be successful, but a sudden problem in the middle of the week might cause you to deviate slightly from your goal. During this time, you must not let go of the opportunities that come your way in life, or you might regret it later.
Aquarians might have to undertake a journey to a distant place in the middle of the week. Be cautious during the journey and take care of your health and belongings, otherwise, you might suffer physical and financial distress. If you are in a partnership business, proceed by completing your paperwork and exercise caution in financial transactions.
Aquarians will face the challenge of maintaining love and harmony in their close relationships this week. People might misinterpret your words this week. Obstacles may arise in meetings with your love partner, which might make you feel a bit down. Remedy: Light a four-wick lamp made of flour under a Peepal tree on Saturday.
This week will be mixed for Pisceans. This week, Pisceans must avoid ego and misconceptions. It is not advisable to trust everyone in life, but if you do trust someone, it might prove to be wrong. To maintain love and harmony with people both at home and outside, you will need to make decisions with great wisdom this week. At the beginning of the week, disputes related to land and property will become a cause for your concern, requiring you to run around more to find solutions. During this time, you will show more anxiety regarding such matters, but you must understand that not all problems have immediate solutions; some things require patience.
If you are employed, it is advisable to maintain harmony with both your seniors and juniors at the workplace. From a business perspective, the latter half of the week is more auspicious for you. If you wish to start a new business or expand an existing one, you should definitely seek the advice of your well-wishers before doing so. From a relationship perspective, this week will be normal. However, your expectations from your love or life partner might be a bit high.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
