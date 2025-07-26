Weekly Horoscope, 27 July – 2 August 2025 for Libra to Pisces

According to Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma, this week, starting Sunday, brings challenges for some signs and new opportunities for others. While Librans may face some mental stress, Scorpios are poised for success and financial gains through hard work. Sagittarians need to take special care of their health, although they may benefit from past investments. This period will be auspicious for both students and businesspeople of Capricorn, indicating success and new projects. Aquarians will see good results in their jobs and businesses, while Pisceans will be praised for their creativity. This week holds something special for every sign; let's find out what's in store for you.