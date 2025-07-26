Weekly Horoscope, 27 July – 2 August 2025 for Libra to Pisces

According to Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma, this week, starting Sunday, brings challenges for some signs and new opportunities for others. While Librans may face some mental stress, Scorpios are poised for success and financial gains through hard work. Sagittarians need to take special care of their health, although they may benefit from past investments. This period will be auspicious for both students and businesspeople of Capricorn, indicating success and new projects. Aquarians will see good results in their jobs and businesses, while Pisceans will be praised for their creativity. This week holds something special for every sign; let's find out what's in store for you.
According to Tarot card readings, this week may bring some mental stress for Librans. There might be a dispute at home or within the family. Resolve issues peacefully instead of escalating them. Be patient and avoid anger. Students can achieve success through hard work. A new opportunity will arise mid-week; particularly, some good news may arrive on Thursday. No matter how hard opponents try, they won't be able to harm you. There will also be an opportunity to pursue a hobby.
According to Tarot card readings, this week will be good for Scorpios. Hard work and dedication will lead to success in your endeavours. You will receive support from colleagues at the office. An old desire may be fulfilled. There will be some emotional sensitivity, but you will have the support of family and friends. Towards the end of the week, you may have to travel for work. You will meet relatives. There are also good prospects for financial gains.
Tarot cards indicate that Sagittarians need to pay special attention to their health this week. An old ailment may bother you. You will need to make new plans for your work. Don't make decisions based on others' opinions. Be careful with money, as your expenses may increase. However, you may benefit from previous investments. Mutual understanding will improve in your love life, and a short trip with family may be on the cards. The week will end happily with family.
According to Tarot cards, this week will bring energy and creativity to Capricorns. Confidence will increase, and people will appreciate your leadership. This is a good time for young people studying; they will find success. Regarding your love life, your relationships will strengthen. New deals or projects will benefit your business. You may receive good news from children. Overall, this week will recognise your hard work, and you will move towards new opportunities.
Tarot cards suggest that Aquarians will achieve good results in their jobs and businesses. There are indications of a new job or a major project. Old contacts may prove helpful. However, any new deal made during this time will be beneficial. Take care of your spouse; their health may be affected. There will be love in your marital life. Exercise some caution in financial matters. This is the time to identify and pursue new opportunities.
Tarot cards indicate that this week will bring Pisceans busyness in creative pursuits. Your art and skills will be praised. Work pressure will increase, leading to fatigue, but your hard work will certainly bear fruit. You may meet an old friend. You will participate in religious activities. Maintain peace in your marital life. There may be a minor argument with your spouse, so remain calm. Overall, this week will be mixed but positive.