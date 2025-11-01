Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

According to Nitika Sharma, Libra will achieve success on Dev Diwali, while Capricorn needs to take care of their health. Know the situation for your zodiac sign.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 2 November To 8 November 2025: The first week of November 2025, from November 2nd to November 8th, is bringing significant changes and opportunities. During this period, Dev Diwali is also falling, and its auspicious effects may bring happiness in terms of vehicles, homes, and property for some zodiac signs. Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma is telling us how this week will be for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Find out whose work will be completed, who needs to take care of their health, and who will be financially strong.

Libra Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will be quite good for people of the Libra zodiac sign. All your stalled work will be completed. The obstacles that were coming in the workplace will be removed by Monday. All results will be in your favour. On the occasion of the new month, let go of old things and habits. Senior officials may test your abilities or talent. There are chances of buying a new vehicle.

Scorpio Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Scorpio zodiac sign need to focus more on work and health this week. It is advised to avoid long journeys for now. Your health may deteriorate. If your mind is troubled by something, meditation can help. Happiness will come into life with the support of family members. You may move into a new house.

Sagittarius Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will bring compatibility through effort and cooperation for people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Currently, your new relationships will prove beneficial. Financial plans will be implemented. There is a possibility of getting new work. Drive your vehicle carefully. You might get injured by a vehicle. You will receive help from your children.

Capricorn Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will bring benefits from your past efforts for people of the Capricorn zodiac sign. Due to the transit of the Sun in the eighth house, a lack of confidence will be evident, and health will also be a bit weak. Therefore, you need to exercise special caution. Reciting the Sun mantra will give you energy. You may get the happiness of a vehicle.

Aquarius Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be very good for businessmen of the Aquarius zodiac sign. You can start new plans. Money will flow easily for you. Irregularity can lead to adverse health effects. Obstacles will arise in the workplace. Work may not proceed as per the plan.

Pisces Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will prove to be good for people of the Pisces zodiac sign. Someone of the opposite gender may attract you as a colleague. You will achieve success in new opportunities in the workplace. Special attention needs to be paid to health matters. Be cautious in financial matters. Observing a fast on Thursday will bring peace. You may get benefits in property.

#Rashifal-2025

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Tarot Horoscope, 27 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope, October 26, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, October 26 – November 1, 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: October 26 to November 1 for Aries to Virgo

Tarot Horoscope, October 24, 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 21, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tarot card rashifal

weekly horoscope

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 04:05 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Weekly Tarot Reading: Aries to Virgo Zodiac Signs (November 2-8, 2025)

Astrology and Spirituality

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Five Divine Remedies for Prosperity and Wealth

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi remedies,
Astrology and Spirituality

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.