Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Weekly Tarot Horoscope 2 November To 8 November 2025: The first week of November 2025, from November 2nd to November 8th, is bringing significant changes and opportunities. During this period, Dev Diwali is also falling, and its auspicious effects may bring happiness in terms of vehicles, homes, and property for some zodiac signs. Tarot card reader and astrologer Neetika Sharma is telling us how this week will be for Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Find out whose work will be completed, who needs to take care of their health, and who will be financially strong.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the week will be quite good for people of the Libra zodiac sign. All your stalled work will be completed. The obstacles that were coming in the workplace will be removed by Monday. All results will be in your favour. On the occasion of the new month, let go of old things and habits. Senior officials may test your abilities or talent. There are chances of buying a new vehicle.
Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Scorpio zodiac sign need to focus more on work and health this week. It is advised to avoid long journeys for now. Your health may deteriorate. If your mind is troubled by something, meditation can help. Happiness will come into life with the support of family members. You may move into a new house.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will bring compatibility through effort and cooperation for people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Currently, your new relationships will prove beneficial. Financial plans will be implemented. There is a possibility of getting new work. Drive your vehicle carefully. You might get injured by a vehicle. You will receive help from your children.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will bring benefits from your past efforts for people of the Capricorn zodiac sign. Due to the transit of the Sun in the eighth house, a lack of confidence will be evident, and health will also be a bit weak. Therefore, you need to exercise special caution. Reciting the Sun mantra will give you energy. You may get the happiness of a vehicle.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be very good for businessmen of the Aquarius zodiac sign. You can start new plans. Money will flow easily for you. Irregularity can lead to adverse health effects. Obstacles will arise in the workplace. Work may not proceed as per the plan.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the week will prove to be good for people of the Pisces zodiac sign. Someone of the opposite gender may attract you as a colleague. You will achieve success in new opportunities in the workplace. Special attention needs to be paid to health matters. Be cautious in financial matters. Observing a fast on Thursday will bring peace. You may get benefits in property.
