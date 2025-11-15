Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, joy has arrived at the home of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The couple has announced that they have become parents.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Image: Patrika)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl: One of Bollywood's most beloved couples, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, have become parents. The 'power couple' has welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared this joyous news with their fans on the special occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. As soon as the news broke, everyone rejoiced. Rajkummar Rao's fans began congratulating him.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared this happy news together on social media on the morning of November 15. They wrote, "We are over the moon. God has given us the biggest blessing on our fourth wedding anniversary."

As soon as the news of the baby girl's birth arrived, congratulations poured in for the couple. Along with fans, Bollywood celebrities are also showering immense love on their little angel. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "Welcome to the club, you both."

Little Angel Arrives on Wedding Anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021. Today, on Saturday, the couple was celebrating four years of their marriage, but the birth of their daughter has doubled their joy. Now, they will celebrate their wedding anniversary and their daughter's birthday together.

Patralekhaa Said Rajkummar Will Be a Good Father

It is worth mentioning that Rajkummar Rao had shared the news of Patralekhaa's pregnancy in July this year. Since then, the couple had been receiving continuous congratulations. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa had mentioned in several interviews that after his wife became pregnant, Rajkummar Rao started taking even more care of her. Patralekhaa also expressed full confidence that Rajkummar Rao would be an excellent father.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix film 'Toaster', which his fans are eagerly awaiting.

#AhmedabadAirIndiaPlaneCrash
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing, Honeywell Sued by Victims' Families for Alleged Negligence

Air India Crash: Tata's Absence Felt, Says US Lawyer; Uncompensated Families Highlight Aftermath of Ahmedabad Tragedy

DGCA Issues Four Show-Cause Notices to Air India

Air India Plane Crash: DNA Reveals Wrong Bodies Released to Two British Families

Air India Clears Ahmedabad Plane Crash: No Issues Found

Air India Crash Investigation: Preliminary Report Submitted

David Warner on Plane Crash

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Black Box Data Accessed

Cricketer Dirdh Patel Death

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

Cricketer Dirdh Patel Death

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Major Revelation – Engine Replaced Three Months Ago

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 10:27 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away After Prolonged Age-Related Illness

Kamini Kaushal Passed Away
Entertainment

From the Shirtless Trend to the 'He-Man' Title, Which Film Gave Dharmendra the Action Hero Identity?

Dharmendra Movie Phool aur Patthar
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Cryptically Amidst Dharmendra's Ill Health and Viral Hospital Videos

धर्मेंद्र की तबीयत खराब के बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट, लिखा- कोई एथिक्स...
Bollywood

Jaya Prada Gets Emotional Over Dharmendra’s Health, Pens Heartfelt Message

Dharmendra Health friend and actress Jaya Prada
Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Discharged From Hospital 7 Days After Baby Birth, Couple Arrives Home With Newborn, Video Goes Viral

7 दिन बाद हुई कैटरीना कैफ डिस्चार्ज, न्यू बॉर्न बेबी को कपल घर ले जाते आए नजर, वीडियों वायरल
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.