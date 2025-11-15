Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Image: Patrika)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl: One of Bollywood's most beloved couples, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, have become parents. The 'power couple' has welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared this joyous news with their fans on the special occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary. As soon as the news broke, everyone rejoiced. Rajkummar Rao's fans began congratulating him.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared this happy news together on social media on the morning of November 15. They wrote, "We are over the moon. God has given us the biggest blessing on our fourth wedding anniversary."
As soon as the news of the baby girl's birth arrived, congratulations poured in for the couple. Along with fans, Bollywood celebrities are also showering immense love on their little angel. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "Welcome to the club, you both."
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021. Today, on Saturday, the couple was celebrating four years of their marriage, but the birth of their daughter has doubled their joy. Now, they will celebrate their wedding anniversary and their daughter's birthday together.
It is worth mentioning that Rajkummar Rao had shared the news of Patralekhaa's pregnancy in July this year. Since then, the couple had been receiving continuous congratulations. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa had mentioned in several interviews that after his wife became pregnant, Rajkummar Rao started taking even more care of her. Patralekhaa also expressed full confidence that Rajkummar Rao would be an excellent father.
On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix film 'Toaster', which his fans are eagerly awaiting.
