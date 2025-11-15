Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Parents, Congratulatory Messages Pour In

It is worth mentioning that Rajkummar Rao had shared the news of Patralekhaa's pregnancy in July this year. Since then, the couple had been receiving continuous congratulations. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa had mentioned in several interviews that after his wife became pregnant, Rajkummar Rao started taking even more care of her. Patralekhaa also expressed full confidence that Rajkummar Rao would be an excellent father.