Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing, Honeywell Sued by Victims' Families for Alleged Negligence

The Ahmedabad Plane Crash shocked the entire nation. On 12 June this year, an Air India plane crashed, resulting in the death of 260 people. Of the 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives in the accident, and 19 people at the medical hostel the plane collided with also died. Only one person on board the plane survived the accident, suffering serious injuries. 67 people from the medical hostel were also injured in the plane crash. Now, the families of the four victims have approached the court.
The families of four passengers who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash have filed a case against Boeing, the aircraft manufacturing company in the United States of America, and Honeywell, its parts manufacturer. This case has been filed through the Lanier Law Firm in Texas.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London on 12 June, collided with a medical hostel building shortly after take-off, causing the accident. According to preliminary reports, there was a malfunction in the plane's fuel switch, causing it to go from 'run' to 'cutoff', leading to the accident. The families of the four deceased passengers allege that Boeing and Honeywell were fully aware of this but did nothing despite knowing everything. They claim the accident was caused by the negligence of both companies.
Neither Boeing nor Honeywell has yet responded to this matter. However, Boeing stated that India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the entire matter. The final investigation report on the Ahmedabad plane crash is expected in 2026.