Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing, Honeywell Sued by Victims' Families for Alleged Negligence

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London on 12 June, collided with a medical hostel building shortly after take-off, causing the accident. According to preliminary reports, there was a malfunction in the plane's fuel switch, causing it to go from 'run' to 'cutoff', leading to the accident. The families of the four deceased passengers allege that Boeing and Honeywell were fully aware of this but did nothing despite knowing everything. They claim the accident was caused by the negligence of both companies.