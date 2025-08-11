11 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Air India Crash: Tata's Absence Felt, Says US Lawyer; Uncompensated Families Highlight Aftermath of Ahmedabad Tragedy

On 12 June, an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the death of 260 people. American lawyer Mike Andrews has now issued a statement saying that many affected families have yet to receive compensation. He represents over 65 families.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

(Image: IANS)

Air India flight 171 crashed 30 seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on 12 June. The crash resulted in the death of 260 people: 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

Following the accident, compensation was announced for the affected families. However, many affected families have yet to receive payments from the company.

Meanwhile, Mike Andrews, a prominent US lawyer representing over 65 families affected by the devastating plane crash, has released a statement regarding Air India and the former chairman of the Tata Group.

He criticised the delay in providing compensation to the victims' families, stating that if Ratan Tata were alive, this situation would not have arisen. Andrews spoke openly during an interview with ANI on Sunday.

We know who Ratan Tata was - Andrews

Andrews stated that even in America, they know who Ratan Tata was and his work ethic. He further added that in America, they also know that Ratan Tata was a very humble person.

He was very serious about taking care of his employees and people; therefore, we know that if he were here today, we don't think the employees, victims on the plane, and those on the ground would have to face bureaucratic processes and delays in receiving payments.

Compensation received by 147 families

On 26 July, Air India had paid ₹2.5 million (25 lakh rupees) as interim compensation to the families of 147 of the 229 passengers who lost their lives in the accident. The payment process for the remaining families is underway.

The Tata Group has also established the ‘AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust’ in memory of the victims. The trust has pledged to provide a grant of ₹10 million (1 crore rupees) to each deceased person.

Tata Group to rebuild the hostel building

Furthermore, the trust will assist in rebuilding the B.J. Medical College hostel building damaged in the accident. It will also aid first responders, medical personnel, and other support staff affected by the tragedy.

It is noteworthy that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report on this tragic accident. It stated that both engines of the aircraft failed during initial take-off, resulting in significantly reduced thrust and a rapid descent of the aircraft.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 10:18 am

Air India Crash: Tata's Absence Felt, Says US Lawyer; Uncompensated Families Highlight Aftermath of Ahmedabad Tragedy
