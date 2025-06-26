Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Black Box Data Accessed

What is a Black Box and Why is it Important? The black box has two main components: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). The CVR records the pilots’ conversations and other audio from the cockpit, while the FDR records technical details of the flight such as altitude, speed, engine status, and control settings. This data is crucial in understanding the causes of the accident, especially in this case where the aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex 36 seconds after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and 34 people on the ground.

Investigation Team The AAIB initiated the data retrieval process in the presence of experts from the Indian and American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The ministry stated that the investigation is being conducted in a timely manner and in accordance with international protocols. Earlier, some media reports claimed that the black box would be sent to the US for analysis, but Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu clarified that the black box remains in India and is being investigated by the AAIB.

What Happened? The aircraft, which was flying to London Gatwick Airport, took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm. Immediately after takeoff, pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal made a ‘Mayday’ call, mentioning something about ‘no thrust’. 36 seconds later, the plane crashed. Only one passenger survived the accident.