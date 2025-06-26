scriptAhmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Black Box Data Accessed | Latest News | Patrika News
Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Black Box Data Accessed

Authorities have successfully retrieved data from the black box of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad. Read the full story.

Jun 26, 2025 / 05:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident: A major breakthrough has been achieved in the investigation of the Air India flight AI-171 accident in Ahmedabad. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India has successfully retrieved data from the black box of the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Thursday that the Crash Protection Module (CPM) and memory module of the black box were successfully accessed on 24 and 25 June at the AAIB laboratory in Delhi, and the data has been downloaded.

What is a Black Box and Why is it Important?

The black box has two main components: the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR). The CVR records the pilots’ conversations and other audio from the cockpit, while the FDR records technical details of the flight such as altitude, speed, engine status, and control settings. This data is crucial in understanding the causes of the accident, especially in this case where the aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex 36 seconds after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and 34 people on the ground.

Investigation Team

The AAIB initiated the data retrieval process in the presence of experts from the Indian and American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The ministry stated that the investigation is being conducted in a timely manner and in accordance with international protocols. Earlier, some media reports claimed that the black box would be sent to the US for analysis, but Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu clarified that the black box remains in India and is being investigated by the AAIB.

What Happened?

The aircraft, which was flying to London Gatwick Airport, took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm. Immediately after takeoff, pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal made a ‘Mayday’ call, mentioning something about ‘no thrust’. 36 seconds later, the plane crashed. Only one passenger survived the accident.

Analysis of Downloaded Data

The AAIB is now analysing the downloaded data, which includes cockpit conversations and technical flight parameters. This data will help understand the exact causes of the accident, such as engine failure, flaps or landing gear problems. Experts say that data analysis could take anywhere from a few days to several months, depending on the extent of damage to the black box.

