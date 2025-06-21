scriptAhmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked | DGCA Removes Three Air India Officials Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked | Latest News | Patrika News
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Officials Sacked

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the removal of three senior officials for failing to properly manage crew scheduling in the Ahmedabad plane crash incident.

Jun 21, 2025 / 03:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India Plane Crash (Photo: IANS)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action against Air India in the Ahmedabad plane crash case, ordering the removal of three senior officials. These officials were dismissed for failing to properly manage crew scheduling. This includes Divisional Vice President Chuda Singh, Chief Manager Pinki Mittal, responsible for crew scheduling, and Payal Arora, involved in crew scheduling planning.

Air India Immediately Complies

According to PTI, these orders were issued on Friday following the plane crash on June 12th, and Air India was instructed to take immediate action. Air India complied with the orders and removed all three officials from their positions.

Allegations Against the Three Officials

According to the DGCA, these three officials were directly responsible for various violations. They are accused of violating regulations by conducting crew pairings against regulations, violating mandatory flight experience and licensing requirements, and failing to adhere to scheduling protocols.

DGCA Instructions

The orders mandate the immediate removal of the three officials from all responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering, and the immediate initiation of interdisciplinary action. They have also been instructed to submit a report to the DGCA within 10 days. Until the corrective process is complete, the three officials have been transferred to non-operational positions. Furthermore, any future mistakes could result in penalties, license suspension, or cancellation of operator permission.

