24 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

DGCA Issues Four Show-Cause Notices to Air India

The airline confirmed receipt of these notices from the regulator, relating to certain voluntary disclosures made by Air India over the past year.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Air India Plane (Photo-IANS)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action against Air India, issuing four show-cause notices to the airline. These notices pertain to violations of safety standards related to crew fatigue management and training over the past year. The airline responded that it would reply to these notices within the stipulated timeframe.

DGCA Criticises Air India

The notices issued by the aviation regulator criticise the airline for a total of 29 violations. These include failure to provide mandatory rest to pilots, poor compliance with simulator training requirements, lack of training for high-altitude airports, and operating international routes with insufficient cabin crew.

Air India Committed to Crew and Passenger Safety

The airline confirmed receipt of the notices from the regulator, stating that they relate to some voluntary disclosures made by Air India in the past year. An Air India spokesperson stated, "We will respond to these notices within the stipulated timeframe. We are committed to the safety of our crew and passengers."

DGCA's Directive Last Week

Last week, the DGCA instructed airlines to inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch on Boeing aircraft in their fleets. This followed the preliminary investigation report of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner incident in Ahmedabad last month.

AAIB Report Reveals Engine Failure

One of the key findings in the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Ahmedabad incident was that both engines of the ill-fated Boeing aircraft shut down shortly after takeoff due to fuel supply failure.

Air India Finds No Issues During Inspection

Air India stated that it has completed a precautionary inspection of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking mechanism on all its Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline reported that no issues were found during the inspection, which was conducted in line with the safety directives issued by the DGCA.

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 05:45 pm

English News / National News / DGCA Issues Four Show-Cause Notices to Air India
