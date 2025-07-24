DGCA Issues Four Show-Cause Notices to Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action against Air India, issuing four show-cause notices to the airline. These notices pertain to violations of safety standards related to crew fatigue management and training over the past year. The airline responded that it would reply to these notices within the stipulated timeframe.
The notices issued by the aviation regulator criticise the airline for a total of 29 violations. These include failure to provide mandatory rest to pilots, poor compliance with simulator training requirements, lack of training for high-altitude airports, and operating international routes with insufficient cabin crew.
The airline confirmed receipt of the notices from the regulator, stating that they relate to some voluntary disclosures made by Air India in the past year. An Air India spokesperson stated, "We will respond to these notices within the stipulated timeframe. We are committed to the safety of our crew and passengers."
Last week, the DGCA instructed airlines to inspect the locking mechanism of the fuel control switch on Boeing aircraft in their fleets. This followed the preliminary investigation report of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner incident in Ahmedabad last month.
One of the key findings in the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Ahmedabad incident was that both engines of the ill-fated Boeing aircraft shut down shortly after takeoff due to fuel supply failure.
Air India stated that it has completed a precautionary inspection of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) locking mechanism on all its Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline reported that no issues were found during the inspection, which was conducted in line with the safety directives issued by the DGCA.