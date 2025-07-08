Air India Crash Investigation: Preliminary Report Submitted

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A team investigating the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has submitted its preliminary report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the contents of the report have not yet been made public. This information was given by news agency ANI, quoting sources. The report is based on the bureau's initial assessment and findings gathered during the early stages of the investigation.
According to media reports, the contents of the report may be made public by the end of this week. It is believed that the report will contain crucial information regarding the causes of the accident. The Air India plane crash is being investigated by the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), which is currently conducting a detailed review of the entire matter.
On 12 June, an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The aircraft was en route to London. It crashed seconds after takeoff. There were 242 people on board, of whom 241 died, while one person seated in seat 11A survived. Among those who perished was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Data has been successfully recovered from the Air India plane's black boxes. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, data from both black boxes—the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR)—was extracted on 24 June 2025 at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) laboratory in New Delhi. The Crash Protection Module (CPM) was safely recovered, and data was downloaded by accessing the memory module on 25 June.
The black boxes contain a complete record of technical data and communications related to the flight. This helps determine the actual causes of the accident. Investigating agencies will now analyse the data to ascertain the reasons behind the crash.