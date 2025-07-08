8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Air India Crash Investigation: Preliminary Report Submitted

On 12 June, an Air India plane bound for London crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The aircraft crashed seconds after takeoff.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A team investigating the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has submitted its preliminary report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the contents of the report have not yet been made public. This information was given by news agency ANI, quoting sources. The report is based on the bureau's initial assessment and findings gathered during the early stages of the investigation.

Report May Be Public by the End of the Week

According to media reports, the contents of the report may be made public by the end of this week. It is believed that the report will contain crucial information regarding the causes of the accident. The Air India plane crash is being investigated by the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), which is currently conducting a detailed review of the entire matter.

Details of the Incident

On 12 June, an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The aircraft was en route to London. It crashed seconds after takeoff. There were 242 people on board, of whom 241 died, while one person seated in seat 11A survived. Among those who perished was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Data Recovered from Black Boxes

Data has been successfully recovered from the Air India plane's black boxes. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, data from both black boxes—the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR)—was extracted on 24 June 2025 at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) laboratory in New Delhi. The Crash Protection Module (CPM) was safely recovered, and data was downloaded by accessing the memory module on 25 June.

What the Black Boxes Record

The black boxes contain a complete record of technical data and communications related to the flight. This helps determine the actual causes of the accident. Investigating agencies will now analyse the data to ascertain the reasons behind the crash.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 04:29 pm

English News / National News / Air India Crash Investigation: Preliminary Report Submitted
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.