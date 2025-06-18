Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Major Revelation – Engine Replaced Three Months Ago

What Happened? On 12 June, at 1:39 PM, seconds after takeoff, flight AI-171 collided with a hostel belonging to BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area, erupting into a fireball. Of the 242 passengers and crew members, 241 perished, with only one British passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, surviving, though critically injured. The crash also claimed the lives of 38 people on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 279. This is considered one of the deadliest plane crashes of the 21st century.

Engine Replacement Reports indicate that the right-side engine of the approximately 12-year-old aircraft had been recently repaired and replaced in March 2025. This revelation has shifted the focus of investigating agencies towards the engine’s technical condition and maintenance procedures. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed, and the investigation team is analysing data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

Preliminary Findings Initial investigations suggest that the cause of the accident could be a simultaneous loss of thrust in both engines, a bird strike, a hydraulic or electronic malfunction, or a flap malfunction. A viral video appears to capture the sound of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) activating, which automatically starts in the event of a double engine failure. Furthermore, some sources claim that the engines failed due to a fuel supply interruption to both engines.

Pilot’s Final Message Just before the crash, Captain Sumit Sabharwal sent a message to the control room: “No thrust… falling… Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” This was his last transmission. Captain Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar, both Mumbai residents, perished, leaving their families devastated.

High-Level Committee Formed The Indian government has constituted a high-level committee, headed by the Home Secretary, to investigate the accident. The committee is expected to submit its report within three months. Additionally, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also involved in the investigation, as the aircraft is a Boeing and its engines were manufactured by General Electric.

17-Year-Old Aryan Records Video Local residents played a crucial role in initial rescue efforts. A businessman, Raju Patel, recovered 70 tolas of gold, cash, and other valuables from the wreckage and handed them over to the authorities. A video of the accident, recorded by 17-year-old Aryan Asari, is now a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.