Air India Clears Ahmedabad Plane Crash: No Issues Found

Air India stated in its statement, “We have completed the inspection of all our Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in compliance with the DGCA's directives. All switches and related systems were found to be fully functional.” The airline also reassured that passenger safety is its top priority and that it will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The DGCA has also asked other airlines to complete their investigations promptly and submit reports to further strengthen aviation safety.