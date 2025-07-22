Air India Clears Ahmedabad Plane Crash: No Issues Found

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India has released an official statement regarding the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which was scheduled to fly from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad on 12 June 2025, to London-Gatwick. The accident resulted in the death of 241 out of 242 passengers and crew members, with one passenger surviving. In addition, 19 people on the ground lost their lives, and 67 sustained serious injuries.
Private airline Air India released an official statement on Tuesday, stating that it has completed a thorough inspection of the locking mechanisms of the fuel control switches (FCS) on its Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft. No malfunctions were found. This action followed instructions from the aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which ordered all airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking systems of their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft by 21 July. This directive was issued following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad last month, where a malfunctioning fuel switch is suspected to be a contributing factor.
According to the preliminary report of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), Air India flight AI-171, flying from Ahmedabad to London on 12 June 2025, crashed shortly after takeoff. 241 of the 242 passengers on board perished, and 19 people on the ground lost their lives. The AAIB report suggests that the aircraft's fuel switch was turned off before the accident, resulting in a fuel supply cut to the engines. It is speculated that this situation arose due to a technical malfunction or human error in the fuel switch locking mechanism.
Air India stated in its statement, “We have completed the inspection of all our Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in compliance with the DGCA's directives. All switches and related systems were found to be fully functional.” The airline also reassured that passenger safety is its top priority and that it will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The DGCA has also asked other airlines to complete their investigations promptly and submit reports to further strengthen aviation safety.
Air India's owner, the Tata Group, announced that voluntary assistance of ₹1 crore (approximately US$120,000) will be provided to the family of each deceased passenger. Furthermore, the families of those killed on the ground will receive the same compensation, as requested by the Indian Medical Association. The Tata Group also plans to assist in the reconstruction of damaged college buildings.