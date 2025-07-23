Air India Plane Crash: DNA Reveals Wrong Bodies Released to Two British Families

Air India Plane Crash: On 12 June, an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Of the 242 people on board, 241 died. Two families of victims in Britain claim they were given the wrong bodies. According to their lawyer, the DNA of both bodies does not match their families. This has been reported in a British newspaper.
James Healy, the lawyer for the British families, stated that 12-13 bodies were sent to the UK following the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June. After DNA analysis, two families were informed that the remains they received were not those of their relatives.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to the matter. He stated that the Indian government is working with the British side on this issue. The spokesperson further added that after the accident, officials identified the victims according to protocol and technical requirements.
It is noteworthy that DNA sampling was conducted at Ahmedabad's government Civil Hospital. The airline was not involved in the identification process or the handing over of the bodies. The coffins carrying the remains were sent to the UK by Air India Cargo, facilitated by the International Emergency Service Kenyon.
Air India stated that it is investigating the matter, but it has not officially confirmed the alleged body mix-up.
On 12 June, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as flight number AI171 to London took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at approximately 1:30 pm. Moments later, the plane crashed into the residential campus of BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area of the city, resulting in a rapid fire. Only one person survived out of the 242 passengers and crew members on board.