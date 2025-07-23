23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Air India Plane Crash: DNA Reveals Wrong Bodies Released to Two British Families

Ahmedabad's government civil hospital conducted DNA sampling. The airline was not involved in the identification process or the handover of bodies.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Air Plane crash (Photo-IANS)

Air India Plane Crash: On 12 June, an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Of the 242 people on board, 241 died. Two families of victims in Britain claim they were given the wrong bodies. According to their lawyer, the DNA of both bodies does not match their families. This has been reported in a British newspaper.

Lawyer Provides Information

James Healy, the lawyer for the British families, stated that 12-13 bodies were sent to the UK following the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June. After DNA analysis, two families were informed that the remains they received were not those of their relatives.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson's Statement

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, responded to the matter. He stated that the Indian government is working with the British side on this issue. The spokesperson further added that after the accident, officials identified the victims according to protocol and technical requirements.

Civil Hospital Conducted DNA Sampling

It is noteworthy that DNA sampling was conducted at Ahmedabad's government Civil Hospital. The airline was not involved in the identification process or the handing over of the bodies. The coffins carrying the remains were sent to the UK by Air India Cargo, facilitated by the International Emergency Service Kenyon.

Air India Also Investigating the Matter

Air India stated that it is investigating the matter, but it has not officially confirmed the alleged body mix-up.

The Full Story

On 12 June, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as flight number AI171 to London took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at approximately 1:30 pm. Moments later, the plane crashed into the residential campus of BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area of the city, resulting in a rapid fire. Only one person survived out of the 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 05:34 pm

English News / World / Air India Plane Crash: DNA Reveals Wrong Bodies Released to Two British Families
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.