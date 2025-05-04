Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Pakistan Government Takes Major Step According to media reports, the Pakistan government has taken a significant step by banning the online live streaming of IPL 2025 within the country. This decision was made late on Friday and applies to all websites and apps in Pakistan that were broadcasting the IPL live. This action is seen as a response to the Indian government’s ban on the broadcasting of PSL 2025.

PSL Banned in India on 24 April It is noteworthy that the Indian government banned the live streaming of PSL following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. On 24 April, FanCode, the platform holding the live streaming rights for PSL, announced the immediate suspension of the tournament’s broadcast.