IPL 2025
Cricket News

Pakistan Bans IPL 2025 Live Streaming

Pakistan has banned the live streaming of IPL 2025 following India’s actions after the Pahalgam terror attack. The ban is seen as a retaliatory measure by Pakistan, expressing frustration with India’s response to the attack.

May 04, 2025 / 10:20 am

Patrika Desk

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Live Streaming Ban in Pakistan: Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists, tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating. The Indian government has adopted a strong stance against Pakistan following this attack. India has not only stopped the flow of Indus River water to Pakistan but has also imposed a ban on all goods from the country. Previously, the government had already banned several Pakistani YouTube channels, websites, and apps. Now, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has banned the live streaming of IPL 2025 within its borders.

Pakistan Government Takes Major Step

According to media reports, the Pakistan government has taken a significant step by banning the online live streaming of IPL 2025 within the country. This decision was made late on Friday and applies to all websites and apps in Pakistan that were broadcasting the IPL live. This action is seen as a response to the Indian government’s ban on the broadcasting of PSL 2025.

PSL Banned in India on 24 April

It is noteworthy that the Indian government banned the live streaming of PSL following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. On 24 April, FanCode, the platform holding the live streaming rights for PSL, announced the immediate suspension of the tournament’s broadcast.

