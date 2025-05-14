script‘India to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ IFTDA President’s Stern Warning | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

‘India to Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ IFTDA President’s Stern Warning

Anger mounts in India against Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan, a hostile nation. Difficulties are expected to increase for these countries in India.

May 14, 2025 / 05:58 pm

Patrika Desk

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit: Following the overt support of Pakistan by Turkey and Azerbaijan, resentment against these two countries is growing in India. The hashtag “Boycott Turkey-Azerbaijan” is trending on social media, with numerous users, influencers, and even prominent celebrities calling for a boycott of these countries’ products, brands, and tourism.

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit Makes a Special Appeal

Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, Ashoke Pandit, has appealed to the Indian film industry to boycott Turkey.

In an interview with IANS, Ashoke Pandit stated, “The support of countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan for Pakistan is disappointing. India has always stood with Turkey, especially during difficult times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India helped Turkey by sending medicines, injections, and vaccines. India consistently supported Turkey, but Turkey sided with Pakistan during such a tense time. A boycott of Pakistan is already underway across the country. I believe it’s crucial to cripple Pakistan economically to send a strong message to those promoting terrorism.”
He further added, “Pakistan is a failed state, a fact now acknowledged by the world. Therefore, countries supporting Pakistan are indirectly supporting terrorism and violence.”

Ashoke Pandit believes that India’s film industry should have no connection with countries that stand against India and with terrorism.
He said, “Every filmmaker in our country is a nationalist. There may be differences in opinions, but there is no producer, director, or actor who doesn’t love this country. When it comes to the nation, no compromises are made. Our film industry has always stood with the country. Many nationalist films have paid tribute to our armed forces. Many filmmakers have made war-based films celebrating the bravery of our soldiers.”

Celebrities Appeal for a Boycott

Rupali Ganguly, famed for “Anupamaa”, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Can we please cancel our bookings for Turkey? This is a request to all Indian celebs, influencers, and travellers to cancel their tickets. As Indians, this much we can surely do.”
Additionally, singer and composer Vishal Mishra recently shared a post on social media stating that he would never visit Turkey or Azerbaijan due to their support for Pakistan.

TV star Kushal Tandon wrote on X, “My mother and her friends were planning a trip to Turkey next month. However, they have now cancelled their trip. They haven’t received any refunds from the airlines and hotels.”
This clearly indicates that if the Indian government and people truly boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan, it will significantly impact the economies of these countries.

