Air India Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Ministry Releases Details on Altitude of Malfunction

Crash in Meghaninagar He further stated that the pilot reported a full emergency to ATC at 1:39 PM. According to ATC, there was no response when they attempted to contact the aircraft. One minute later, the plane crashed in Meghaninagar, 2 kilometres from the airport. Prior to the accident, the aircraft had completed flights from Paris to Delhi and Delhi to Ahmedabad without incident. The airport was closed at 2:30 PM due to the accident and reopened at 5 PM after all protocols were completed.

Eight Aircraft Already Inspected – Naidu Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, also held a press conference on the incident. He stated that India has very strict safety standards. Following this incident, it was felt that the Boeing 787 series required enhanced scrutiny. The DGCA has also ordered detailed monitoring of 787 aircraft. There are currently 34 such aircraft in our Indian fleet. He believes that 8 aircraft have already been inspected and that all aircraft will be inspected immediately.

Report to be Released After AAIB Investigation Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was immediately activated, specifically designed to investigate incidents and accidents involving aircraft. A significant update from the ongoing technical investigation via AAIB is the recovery of the Black Box from the crash site around 5 PM yesterday.

He added that the AAIB team believes that decoding the Black Box will provide in-depth information about what transpired during the accident process or in the moments leading up to it. They eagerly await the results or report from the AAIB after the completion of the full investigation.