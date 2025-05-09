BSF’s Retaliatory Strike at LOC: 7 Jaish Terrorists Killed, One Woman Dead in Uri

Seven Jaish Terrorists Eliminated in Samba Sector The Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba district, Jammu, thwarted a major infiltration attempt at the International Border. The BSF eliminated seven terrorists while foiling the infiltration attempt in the Samba sector. 10-12 terrorists were attempting to infiltrate; the remaining terrorists managed to escape back towards Pakistan. These terrorists are reportedly members of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Morning visuals from Samba. According to BSF Jammu, at around 2300 hours last night, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K pic.twitter.com/sCqgQZLIdk— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025 One Woman Killed in Uri Sector One woman was killed and another injured in cross-border firing in the Uri area of Baramulla district, Kashmir. A vehicle travelling from Razrwani to Baramulla came under fire near Mohura. Nargis Begum was killed in the incident. Hafiza, wife of Rajik Ahmad Khan, was injured and immediately taken to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweets, "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division." pic.twitter.com/hUeKqQNzzz — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025 CM Omar Abdullah Departs to Assess Jammu Situation Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division."