BSF’s Retaliatory Strike at LOC: 7 Jaish Terrorists Killed, One Woman Dead in Uri

Operation Sindoor: In Samba district of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major infiltration attempt at the International Border. The BSF eliminated seven terrorists in the Samba sector while foiling the infiltration bid.

JammuMay 09, 2025 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: Following India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan is reportedly extremely agitated. Pakistan has been engaging in continuous provocative actions along the border. In the night between 8th and 9th May, it once again carried out provocative actions across the border, which were met with a strong response from the Indian Army. India appears to have responded decisively to every action by Pakistan on the border. All drone attacks launched by Pakistan were effectively countered by India’s defence systems.

Seven Jaish Terrorists Eliminated in Samba Sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Samba district, Jammu, thwarted a major infiltration attempt at the International Border. The BSF eliminated seven terrorists while foiling the infiltration attempt in the Samba sector. 10-12 terrorists were attempting to infiltrate; the remaining terrorists managed to escape back towards Pakistan. These terrorists are reportedly members of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

One Woman Killed in Uri Sector

One woman was killed and another injured in cross-border firing in the Uri area of Baramulla district, Kashmir. A vehicle travelling from Razrwani to Baramulla came under fire near Mohura. Nargis Begum was killed in the incident. Hafiza, wife of Rajik Ahmad Khan, was injured and immediately taken to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

CM Omar Abdullah Departs to Assess Jammu Situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division.”

Normal Situation in Baramulla

Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, and several other places as the Indian military conducted a massive night aerial patrol along the border with Pakistan. Most roads appeared deserted Friday morning. Some people were seen walking around, others were seen moving their sheep and goats. The situation currently appears calm.

