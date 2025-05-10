scriptChina Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

China Intensifies Espionage Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Operation Sindoor: The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have presented China with a significant opportunity to gather intelligence. According to security experts, China is closely monitoring India’s military movements using its advanced satellites, border surveillance systems, and ships in the Indian Ocean.

BharatMay 10, 2025 / 08:44 am

Patrika Desk

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and the recent military clashes have presented a significant intelligence opportunity for China. Experts believe that China is closely monitoring this conflict to gain insights into India's military capabilities, missile systems, air defence, and combat strategies.

Monitoring from Land and Sea

Alexander Neill, a Singapore-based security analyst, states that this is a rare intelligence opportunity near China’s borders, involving a potential strategic rival (India). China’s military capabilities have now reached a level where it can monitor India’s every move in real-time – be it along the Himalayan border, the movements of the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, or through space-based surveillance.

Chinese Presence in Pakistani Fighter Jets

Reports suggest that Pakistan, using Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets, targeted at least two Indian military aircraft. One of these is reportedly a Rafale fighter jet, although India has not yet confirmed any aircraft damage. This presents a rare opportunity for countries worldwide to conduct in-depth analysis of fighter jets, missiles, and pilot tactics used in real combat.

China’s Satellite Strength

According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), China now possesses 267 satellites, of which 115 are for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and 81 are for military electronic data collection. This number significantly surpasses that of regional rivals, particularly India, and is second only to the United States.

Focus on Missile Systems

China is particularly interested in India’s missile systems, such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile – jointly developed by India and Russia. This missile has not yet been used in combat, so China will attempt to meticulously track every data point if and when it is deployed.

Chinese Activity at Sea

During an Indian Navy exercise in the Arabian Sea on 1 May, approximately 224 Chinese fishing vessels were observed within 120 nautical miles of India. According to open-source intelligence tracker Damien Symon, these vessels may be engaged in intelligence gathering, not solely fishing.

Deep Ties with Pakistan

Pakistan has acknowledged its all-weather strategic partnership with China. The military relationship between Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence and China is extremely deep. Experts believe that Chinese military advisors present in Pakistan can easily provide the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) with information related to India’s activities.

India’s Response

There has been no official comment from India on this issue. However, Vikram Doraiswami, India’s top diplomat in Britain, stated that the China-Pakistan relationship is not a cause for concern for India. He added that China needs to maintain relations with all its neighbours, including India.
The India-Pakistan conflict not only provides China with a strategic advantage but also offers it an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of India’s military strategy, technology, and response capabilities. From borders to satellites and the sea, China is increasing surveillance on all fronts – and its partnership with Pakistan is strengthening this process.

