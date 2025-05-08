scriptBlackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents | Complete blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

Sounds of explosions have been reported in Jammu, and mobile services have been disrupted. Drones have also been sighted in several areas of Jammu.

BharatMay 08, 2025 / 09:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A blackout was imposed in Jammu at 8 PM on Thursday night. Explosions were heard in Jammu, and mobile services were disrupted. Drones were also sighted in several areas of Jammu. The blackout also affected Samba, R.S. Pura, and Akhnoor. A high alert has been issued in Jammu.
A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division and sirens are being heard.
India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.
Note: This is a developing story.

#OperationSindoor so far we know

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents - image

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities - image

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports - image

Pakistan Scrambles After India's 'Operation Sindoor', Cancels Flights at Three Major Airports

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred - image

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

Operation Sindoor: ‘Tell Modi’ Terrorists Told Victims’ Wives Before Killing Them; Social Media Outraged - image

Operation Sindoor: ‘Tell Modi’ Terrorists Told Victims’ Wives Before Killing Them; Social Media Outraged

Nine Terrorist Bases Destroyed in 25 Minutes: Operation Sindoor Details Revealed - image

Nine Terrorist Bases Destroyed in 25 Minutes: Operation Sindoor Details Revealed

Israel Responds to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

Israel Responds to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice - image

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

Rajasthan on High Alert: Schools Closed, Exams Postponed in Four Districts - image

Rajasthan on High Alert: Schools Closed, Exams Postponed in Four Districts

Operation Sindoor: US urges against retaliation for India’s strikes - image

Operation Sindoor: US urges against retaliation for India’s strikes

News / National News / Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

in 5 hours

PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

Special

PAK’s failed attack on Rajasthan’s Phalodi, Jodhpur on alert mode, be ready to evacuate the village

in 4 hours

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

Prayagraj

UP on High Alert Following Air Strikes

1 hour ago

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

8 hours ago

Latest National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

National News

Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

in 5 hours

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

National News

India Repels Pakistan's Attack Targeting 15 Cities

in 47 minutes

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

National News

Uttarkashi: Helicopter crash kills five

6 hours ago

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

National News

Pakistan rains shells on LoC all night, Indian soldier martyred

8 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.