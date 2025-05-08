Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, blasts heard, police alert residents

A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division and sirens are being heard.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

Note: This is a developing story.