Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

What’s in the letter? In his letter, Rahul Gandhi stated that a parliamentary discussion on these serious national issues is necessary to inform the public and their representatives. He wrote, “Discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire is crucial for the people. This will be an opportunity to demonstrate our unity and collective resolve.”

Demand for a session Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated this demand in his letter. He wrote, “On 28 April 2025, opposition leaders demanded a special session in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Now, with Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcement, this demand has become even more relevant.” Kharge also mentioned that the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump, a point the opposition has questioned.

Kharge’s demand from the government The Congress and opposition parties say that a special session will send a positive message regarding national security and the situation on the border. Kharge said, “We want the government to seriously consider this demand and convene a session as soon as possible.” Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the killing of 28 civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, saw the Indian Army attack terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists are reported to have been killed in this operation.