Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire declaration.

May 11, 2025 / 05:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate special session of Parliament. This demand is to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the recently announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

What’s in the letter?

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi stated that a parliamentary discussion on these serious national issues is necessary to inform the public and their representatives. He wrote, “Discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire is crucial for the people. This will be an opportunity to demonstrate our unity and collective resolve.”

Demand for a session

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated this demand in his letter. He wrote, “On 28 April 2025, opposition leaders demanded a special session in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Now, with Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcement, this demand has become even more relevant.” Kharge also mentioned that the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump, a point the opposition has questioned.

Kharge’s demand from the government

The Congress and opposition parties say that a special session will send a positive message regarding national security and the situation on the border. Kharge said, “We want the government to seriously consider this demand and convene a session as soon as possible.” Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the killing of 28 civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, saw the Indian Army attack terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists are reported to have been killed in this operation.

Modi’s absence

While the opposition gave full support to the government in the all-party meeting, Kharge expressed displeasure at Prime Minister Modi’s absence. The opposition’s demand now reflects a hope for a comprehensive discussion on these issues through a special session of Parliament. Congress has also announced that it has postponed all its political programs for a few days following Operation Sindoor to prioritise national security.

#IndiaPakistanWar so far we know

