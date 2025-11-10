Delhi Blast: Man was two feet from car, narrowly escaped death, recounts eyewitness

Image: ANI
Delhi Blast: A powerful explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in the nation's capital, Delhi, on Monday evening. Ten people have died in this blast, while a dozen people have been injured. All the injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital for treatment. Following this blast, a high alert has been issued in Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh. Police have increased patrolling and checking in these states as a precautionary measure.
Zeeshan, an auto driver injured in the blast, said, "The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don't know if there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car." Speaking about this horrific incident, Zeeshan stated that he narrowly escaped death today.
Local resident Rajdhar Pandey said, "I saw flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion near the Red Fort. I live nearby."
A local resident witnessed a horrific scene on the road after the blast. "When we reached the vicinity, we saw body parts scattered on the road. Nobody could understand what had happened. Several cars were damaged. I cannot describe it in words." He then called the police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought information about the incident from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to sources in the Government of India, after the blast, Prime Minister Modi inquired about the incident from Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner. Amit Shah also obtained information about the incident from the IB Chief. Additionally, the Home Minister has directed the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to send a special NIA team to the scene.
Regarding the blast, Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We received a call at 6:55 PM about a blast in a vehicle outside a gate, and some vehicles caught fire. We extinguished the fire by 7:29 PM. We are in communication with the police. Our entire team is present there."
