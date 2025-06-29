Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

Reasons Behind the Decision According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), old vehicles are responsible for 28% of PM 2.5 and 41% of SO2 pollution in Delhi. Vehicles with BS-4 engines emit five and a half times more pollution than those with BS-6 engines. Approximately 6.2 million vehicles in Delhi, including 4.1 million two-wheelers, fall under the ‘end-of-life’ (EOL) category. This measure aims to remove these vehicles from the roads.

Enforcement Measures Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at 498 petrol pumps in Delhi to identify older vehicles. Petrol pump owners will face action for fueling these vehicles. Joint teams from the traffic police, MCD, and the transport department will impound such vehicles from roads and petrol pumps starting 1 July. Vehicle owners will be given a chance to retrieve their vehicles after paying a fine, but repeated violations will lead to the vehicle being sent for scrapping. NCR-Wide Implementation This rule will not be limited to Delhi. It will be implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from 1 November 2025. The remaining NCR districts will see this system implemented from 1 April 2026.

Options for Vehicle Owners Vehicle owners must contact authorised scrapping centres to scrap their old vehicles. To drive vehicles outside Delhi-NCR, an NOC must be obtained from the transport department. The establishment of scrapping centres and collection centres in states like Punjab will provide relief to vehicle owners. Objections from Petrol Pump Dealers The Delhi Petrol Pump Dealers Association has objected to this rule. They argue that fuel is considered an essential commodity, and refusing to supply it could violate the Essential Commodities Act. Furthermore, they believe it could also impact law and order.