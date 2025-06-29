scriptDelhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

To curb rising air pollution in Delhi, a ban will be imposed on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, effective July 1st.

Jun 29, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

The Delhi government has taken stringent measures to control rising air pollution in the capital. From 1 July 2025, petrol pumps will be prohibited from dispensing fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The primary objective of this decision is to improve Delhi’s air quality and reduce pollution levels.

Reasons Behind the Decision

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), old vehicles are responsible for 28% of PM 2.5 and 41% of SO2 pollution in Delhi. Vehicles with BS-4 engines emit five and a half times more pollution than those with BS-6 engines. Approximately 6.2 million vehicles in Delhi, including 4.1 million two-wheelers, fall under the ‘end-of-life’ (EOL) category. This measure aims to remove these vehicles from the roads.

Enforcement Measures

  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at 498 petrol pumps in Delhi to identify older vehicles.
  • Petrol pump owners will face action for fueling these vehicles.
  • Joint teams from the traffic police, MCD, and the transport department will impound such vehicles from roads and petrol pumps starting 1 July.
  • Vehicle owners will be given a chance to retrieve their vehicles after paying a fine, but repeated violations will lead to the vehicle being sent for scrapping.

NCR-Wide Implementation

This rule will not be limited to Delhi. It will be implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from 1 November 2025. The remaining NCR districts will see this system implemented from 1 April 2026.

Options for Vehicle Owners

  • Vehicle owners must contact authorised scrapping centres to scrap their old vehicles.
  • To drive vehicles outside Delhi-NCR, an NOC must be obtained from the transport department.
  • The establishment of scrapping centres and collection centres in states like Punjab will provide relief to vehicle owners.

Objections from Petrol Pump Dealers

The Delhi Petrol Pump Dealers Association has objected to this rule. They argue that fuel is considered an essential commodity, and refusing to supply it could violate the Essential Commodities Act. Furthermore, they believe it could also impact law and order.

Impact on Pollution

The CAQM believes that removing older vehicles will improve Delhi’s air quality. However, some question whether action against only Delhi’s EOL vehicles will significantly reduce pollution, given that older vehicles also enter Delhi from outside the NCR.

News / National News / Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 4 hours

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

in 5 hours

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, 29 June to 5 July for Libra to Pisces

in 5 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

21 hours ago

Latest National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 4 hours

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

National News

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

12 hours ago

Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

National News

Adani to Feed 4 Million at Jagannath Rath Yatra

13 hours ago

750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

National News

750 Pilgrims Fall Ill During Puri Rath Yatra

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.