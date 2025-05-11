Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations

Doval emphatically stated that India’s action was solely against terrorism and not with any intention of war. He explained that a large number of Indian citizens and security personnel were killed in the attack, making action against terrorist bases necessary.

Growing Hope for Peace Between India and Pakistan NSA Doval stated that Pakistan had proposed a cessation of military action, which India had accepted. India is now in favour of restoring regional peace and stability.

China’s Stance: Advocacy for Peace and Dialogue Wang Yi, Director of the Chinese Foreign Affairs Commission, expressed hope in the talks that India and Pakistan would remain restrained and resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, preventing the situation from spiralling out of control.

Wang Yi also stated, ‘China supports a permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan through dialogue. This is in the interest of both countries and the international community.’ He also said that China strongly condemns the Pahalgam terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism.

Wang Yi added, from a global perspective, ‘The world is currently undergoing change and upheaval. Maintaining peace and stability in Asia is paramount at this time. India and Pakistan are neighbours who cannot be separated, and both are also neighbours of China. Therefore, maintaining regional balance is the responsibility of us all.’