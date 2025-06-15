Gujarat May Declare Day of Mourning for Former CM Vijay Rupani

DNA Identification of Remains The former Chief Minister’s son, Rishabh Rupani, who arrived in Ahmedabad from the USA on Saturday morning, provided DNA samples to the authorities for the identification of his father’s remains. Previously, samples submitted by Rupani’s sister did not match. A close BJP member stated, “We are awaiting confirmation of the DNA results.” The funeral rites will only be performed after this process is complete.

Funeral Preparations in Rajkot Preparations for Vijay Rupani’s funeral have begun in his hometown, Rajkot. Hoardings have been put up in the city to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister, and locals are remembering his contributions. The Rajkot Chamber of Commerce observed a half-day closure in his honour, and several schools also suspended activities as a mark of respect.

Details of the Accident On 12 June, moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a government medical hostel. The accident resulted in the death of 265 people, including 242 passengers and crew members. Only one passenger survived. This tragedy has shaken the entire country.

Mourning and Tributes Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Vijay Rupani, stating, “His contribution to Gujarat’s development will remain unforgettable.” Under the potential state mourning declared by the Gujarat government, all government programmes and celebrations may be cancelled. The central government has appointed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to investigate the incident, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the site to assess the situation.