Gujarat May Declare Day of Mourning for Former CM Vijay Rupani

Following an Air India plane accident in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government may declare a day of state mourning in memory of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Jun 15, 2025 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Vijay Rupani Death (ANI)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Incident: The Gujarat government may announce a day of state mourning in memory of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tragically died in the Ahmedabad-London Air India Dreamliner plane crash on 12 June 2025. This incident has plunged Gujarat and the entire nation into grief.

DNA Identification of Remains

The former Chief Minister’s son, Rishabh Rupani, who arrived in Ahmedabad from the USA on Saturday morning, provided DNA samples to the authorities for the identification of his father’s remains. Previously, samples submitted by Rupani’s sister did not match. A close BJP member stated, “We are awaiting confirmation of the DNA results.” The funeral rites will only be performed after this process is complete.

Funeral Preparations in Rajkot

Preparations for Vijay Rupani’s funeral have begun in his hometown, Rajkot. Hoardings have been put up in the city to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister, and locals are remembering his contributions. The Rajkot Chamber of Commerce observed a half-day closure in his honour, and several schools also suspended activities as a mark of respect.

Details of the Accident

On 12 June, moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a government medical hostel. The accident resulted in the death of 265 people, including 242 passengers and crew members. Only one passenger survived. This tragedy has shaken the entire country.

Mourning and Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Vijay Rupani, stating, “His contribution to Gujarat’s development will remain unforgettable.” Under the potential state mourning declared by the Gujarat government, all government programmes and celebrations may be cancelled. The central government has appointed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to investigate the incident, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the site to assess the situation.

Family and Community Grief

Rupani’s family and supporters are deeply saddened. His son, Rishabh, and other family members have faced this difficult time with patience and dignity. People from Rajkot and across Gujarat are gathering to pay their respects to their beloved leader.

