India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

Operation Sindoor: Frustrated by Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan army attempted drone and missile attacks on several Indian military bases in the northern and western regions on Thursday night. The Indian army responded decisively.

JammuMay 09, 2025 / 08:31 am

Patrika Desk

Operation Sindoor: Following India’s missile strikes on terrorist bases under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Pakistan, in a fit of rage, attempted a retaliatory action on Thursday night. The Pakistani army attempted to attack border areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan using drones and missiles, but all attempts were thwarted due to the alertness of the Indian army.

50 Pakistani Drones Destroyed

According to sources, Pakistan sent drones to sensitive areas like Jammu, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, Udhampur, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer. However, in a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army air defence units, more than 50 drones were neutralised. This operation extensively used L-70 guns, ZU-23 mm guns, Shilka systems, and modern counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) equipment.

S-400 Air Defence System Destroys Missiles

Furthermore, the Indian Army also thwarted Pakistan’s attempted missile attacks using the S-400 air defence system. This system, India’s most advanced missile defence system acquired from Russia, is capable of accurately destroying aerial threats.

Pakistan Enraged by India’s Action

These attacks came after India launched missiles, destroying nine terrorist bases belonging to organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar in the Line of Control and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence Minister Calls Review Meeting

Following these events, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level review meeting at South Block with the CDS and the chiefs of the three armed forces to assess the situation and determine future strategy.

