India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

50 Pakistani Drones Destroyed According to sources, Pakistan sent drones to sensitive areas like Jammu, Samba, Baramulla, Kupwara, Udhampur, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer. However, in a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army air defence units, more than 50 drones were neutralised. This operation extensively used L-70 guns, ZU-23 mm guns, Shilka systems, and modern counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) equipment.

Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralized during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army… pic.twitter.com/x2pJE16940 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025 S-400 Air Defence System Destroys Missiles Furthermore, the Indian Army also thwarted Pakistan's attempted missile attacks using the S-400 air defence system. This system, India's most advanced missile defence system acquired from Russia, is capable of accurately destroying aerial threats.

Indian Army says, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 8 and 9 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/3HBfuUtCH5 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025 #WATCH | Uri, Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian cars targeted by the Pakistan Army as they continue to violate the ceasefire; bullets/sharpnels also found. pic.twitter.com/r8J8bJTvBQ— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025 Pakistan Enraged by India’s Action These attacks came after India launched missiles, destroying nine terrorist bases belonging to organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar in the Line of Control and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These attacks came after India launched missiles, destroying nine terrorist bases belonging to organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar in the Line of Control and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).