India-Pakistan Attack: Pakistan Targets 26 Civilian Areas, ADC Rajouri Among Three Killed

Shell Hits Thapa’s Residence According to a report in ‘The Indian Express’, heavy shelling occurred overnight in Rajouri. A shell struck Thapa’s residence in the DC colony, critically injuring him. He succumbed to his injuries hours later. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences following Thapa’s death on Saturday morning.

Drone Attacks Across Multiple Locations The Ministry of Defence reported on Friday that drone activity was observed in 26 locations near the International Border and Line of Control (LOC). The ministry stated: “These locations include Baramula, Srinagar, Awantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Firozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kutch’s Kuvarbet and Lakhi Nala.” The Ministry of Defence also clarified that many of these drones were suspected to be weaponised, posing a serious threat to civilian populations and military installations. An attack by one drone targeted a local residential area, injuring a family member.

Air Threats Monitored The statement added: “The Indian Armed Forces are on high alert, monitoring all such aerial threats and neutralising them through counter-drone systems. Citizens, especially those residing in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, restrict unnecessary movement, and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities. While there is no need to panic, vigilance and precaution are essential.”

On Friday evening, sounds of explosions were heard in the Srinagar airport area, Samba, Jammu city, Baramula, Pathankot, Firozpur, and Barmer. Power outages (blackouts) were also observed in border areas on Friday.