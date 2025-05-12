scriptIndia-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity | Latest News | Patrika News
India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Operation Sindoor: No firing took place on the border between India and Pakistan on Monday night, after a period of heightened tension. The Indian Army announced this on social media on Monday morning.

JammuMay 12, 2025 / 08:40 am

Patrika Desk

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a fever pitch following India’s recent “Operation Sindoor”. For several days, both countries had reported continuous firing and missile strikes. In response to this escalating situation, then-US President Donald Trump intervened on Saturday, brokering a ceasefire between the two nations. However, gunfire and explosions were again heard along the international border on Sunday night. Drone activity was also reported in some areas, creating fear among local residents.

A First Peaceful Night After Prolonged Tension

Monday night was relatively calm. On Tuesday morning, the Indian Army announced via its official social media handles that the night had been normal and peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other border areas. This marked the first night without any reported incidents after several tense days.
No Incidents Reported in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the Indian Army, the night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incidents were reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.
Changes Observed at Salal Dam on Chenab River

Changes were observed at the Salal Dam in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, which is built on the Chenab River. One gate of the dam was seen open.

Peace Also Prevails on Rajasthan and Punjab Borders

Peace also prevailed on the Rajasthan and Punjab borders, indicating a gradual de-escalation between the two countries. The Indian Army stated that it continues to maintain vigilant surveillance of the situation.

Call for Parliamentary Session to Discuss Future Actions

Regarding the understanding between India and Pakistan, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated, “We have demanded that a parliamentary session be convened to discuss the situation and future actions…The war was paused, which was a good thing, and we want peace for the people. We support the government in whatever is done to keep the country safe.”

