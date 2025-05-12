India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

A First Peaceful Night After Prolonged Tension Monday night was relatively calm. On Tuesday morning, the Indian Army announced via its official social media handles that the night had been normal and peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other border areas. This marked the first night without any reported incidents after several tense days.

No Incidents Reported in Jammu and Kashmir According to the Indian Army, the night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incidents were reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.

#WATCH | Morning visuals from Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor As per the Indian Army, “The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days” pic.twitter.com/ZHiEWvqtor — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025 Changes Observed at Salal Dam on Chenab River Changes were observed at the Salal Dam in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, which is built on the Chenab River. One gate of the dam was seen open. Changes were observed at the Salal Dam in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, which is built on the Chenab River. One gate of the dam was seen open.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Latest visuals from Reasi’s Salal Dam, built on the Chenab River; one gate of the dam is seen open. (Visuals shot at 6:30 am) pic.twitter.com/azFRbVWXQe— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025 Peace Also Prevails on Rajasthan and Punjab Borders Peace also prevailed on the Rajasthan and Punjab borders, indicating a gradual de-escalation between the two countries. The Indian Army stated that it continues to maintain vigilant surveillance of the situation. Peace also prevailed on the Rajasthan and Punjab borders, indicating a gradual de-escalation between the two countries. The Indian Army stated that it continues to maintain vigilant surveillance of the situation.

Call for Parliamentary Session to Discuss Future Actions Regarding the understanding between India and Pakistan, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated, “We have demanded that a parliamentary session be convened to discuss the situation and future actions…The war was paused, which was a good thing, and we want peace for the people. We support the government in whatever is done to keep the country safe.”