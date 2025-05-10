scriptIndia-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation | Latest News | Patrika News
India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated that India has consistently maintained a firm and unwavering stance against all forms of terrorism and will continue to do so.

May 10, 2025 / 09:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Major developments have emerged regarding the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM today. Both sides agreed to cease all firing and military actions across land, air, and sea from 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time. Both parties have been instructed to implement this agreement today. The DGMOs will speak again on 12 May at 12:00 PM.

External Affairs Minister Posts on X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on the social media platform X. He stated that India and Pakistan have agreed to halt firing and military action today. India has maintained and will continue to maintain a firm and unwavering stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Ministry of Defence Holds Press Conference

Following the ceasefire between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence held a press conference. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan claimed it damaged India’s S400 and BrahMos missile bases with its JF-17 fighter jets, which is completely false.

Incorrect Information – Qureshi

She further stated that Pakistan falsely claimed damage to Indian airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj; this is also completely false. Thirdly, Pakistan falsely claimed damage to Indian ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Vyasa; this too is completely false.

‘Pakistan Made False Allegations’

Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan falsely alleged that the Indian army damaged mosques. She clarified that India is a secular nation and its army is a reflection of India’s constitutional values.

Damage to Pakistan

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that significant damage was inflicted on important Pakistani air bases such as Skardu, Jacobabad, and Bholari. Furthermore, damage to AWACS systems and radar has rendered Pakistani air defence untenable.

Fully Prepared and Alert

Commodore Raghu R Nair stated that the Indian armed forces are committed to defending the motherland. They are fully prepared and alert. Any aggression from Pakistan has been met with force, and any further attempts to escalate tensions will be met with a decisive response.

