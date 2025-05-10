India-Pakistan ceasefire; Army warns of decisive response to further provocation

External Affairs Minister Posts on X External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on the social media platform X. He stated that India and Pakistan have agreed to halt firing and military action today. India has maintained and will continue to maintain a firm and unwavering stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Special briefing on Operation Sindoor (May 10, 2025)

Ministry of Defence Holds Press Conference Following the ceasefire between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence held a press conference. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan claimed it damaged India's S400 and BrahMos missile bases with its JF-17 fighter jets, which is completely false.

Incorrect Information – Qureshi She further stated that Pakistan falsely claimed damage to Indian airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj; this is also completely false. Thirdly, Pakistan falsely claimed damage to Indian ammunition depots in Chandigarh and Vyasa; this too is completely false.

Sofiya Qureshi stated that Pakistan falsely alleged that the Indian army damaged mosques. She clarified that India is a secular nation and its army is a reflection of India's constitutional values.

Damage to Pakistan Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that significant damage was inflicted on important Pakistani air bases such as Skardu, Jacobabad, and Bholari. Furthermore, damage to AWACS systems and radar has rendered Pakistani air defence untenable.