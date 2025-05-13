India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

Reasons for the Decision Tensions between the two countries are at their peak following India’s ‘Operation Sindhur’, which involved air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response, Pakistan attempted drone and missile attacks, which were thwarted by the Indian air defence system. This precautionary measure was taken following reports of drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir late at night.

Airline Statements Air India announced on the social media platform X that all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur and Rajkot had been cancelled for 13 May 2025, citing the latest developments and concerns for passenger safety. IndiGo also issued a travel advisory informing passengers that flights from these cities were affected due to the evolving airspace situation in the region, and advised them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

#TravelAdvisory

In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.For more…— Air India (@airindia) May 12, 2025 Airlines have appealed to passengers to check their flight status through official websites or customer service. Passengers on cancelled flights are being offered free re-booking or a full refund. Passengers are also advised to allow extra time at airports for security checks. Airlines have appealed to passengers to check their flight status through official websites or customer service. Passengers on cancelled flights are being offered free re-booking or a full refund. Passengers are also advised to allow extra time at airports for security checks.

Impact on Airspace The Ministry of Civil Aviation has temporarily suspended flight operations at several airports in northern and western India due to security concerns. Previously, 32 airports were closed until 10 May; this period has now been extended until 5:29 AM on 14 May.