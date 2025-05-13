scriptIndia-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur and Rajkot.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 09:58 am

Patrika Desk

Indigo flights: Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled their flights to and from seven cities. This decision has been taken due to security concerns and recent events. The cities affected include Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, and Rajkot.

Reasons for the Decision

Tensions between the two countries are at their peak following India’s ‘Operation Sindhur’, which involved air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response, Pakistan attempted drone and missile attacks, which were thwarted by the Indian air defence system. This precautionary measure was taken following reports of drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir late at night.

Airline Statements

Air India announced on the social media platform X that all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur and Rajkot had been cancelled for 13 May 2025, citing the latest developments and concerns for passenger safety. IndiGo also issued a travel advisory informing passengers that flights from these cities were affected due to the evolving airspace situation in the region, and advised them to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Airlines have appealed to passengers to check their flight status through official websites or customer service. Passengers on cancelled flights are being offered free re-booking or a full refund. Passengers are also advised to allow extra time at airports for security checks.

Impact on Airspace

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has temporarily suspended flight operations at several airports in northern and western India due to security concerns. Previously, 32 airports were closed until 10 May; this period has now been extended until 5:29 AM on 14 May.

Pakistan Also Closes Airspace

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan has suspended national and international flight operations at all its airports until further notice. This has affected major airports such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

#IndiaPakistanConflict so far we know

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities - image

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM - image

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms - image

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ - image

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests - image

Hyderabad Bakery Vandalized Amidst Protests

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity - image

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire - image

Congress Leaders Demand Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and Ceasefire

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire - image

IAF's 'Operation Sindoor' Continues Amidst India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’ - image

Tharoor’s jibe at Pakistan’s treachery: ‘It’s in their nature to renege’

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations - image

Doval Speaks with Chinese Counterpart, Appeals for Peace in India-Pakistan Relations

News / National News / India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

National News

India-Pakistan Tension: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Flights to 7 Cities

in 5 hours

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

in 4 hours

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan

US Plane Spotted in Pakistan After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

12 hours ago

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

Sports

From Scooter to Billionaire: Virat Kohli's Journey

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur

Life returns to Rajasthan border towns as schools reopen today, except in Sri Ganganagar

in 4 hours

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

National News

No question of yielding to nuclear blackmail by Pakistan: Says PM

7 hours ago

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

National News

India Shoots Down Pakistani Mirage Jet: Army Confirms

11 hours ago

32 Airports Launch Civil Aviation Services With Immediate Effect

National News

32 Airports Launch Civil Aviation Services With Immediate Effect

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.